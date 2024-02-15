Sign up now for Arlington Little League’s spring season

The road to the Little League World Series starts right here in Arlington!
Pitchers and catchers — and everyone else on the baseball diamond — are ready to return to play for another exciting, instructive, and fun season of Arlington Little League Baseball. And this year, some of them might just go all the way to Williamsport!
Registration for Arlington Little League’s spring 2024 season is open, with fees starting at low as $90! The league is forming teams now, and scholarships are available for any family in need. Practices start in mid-March, and their famous Opening Day ceremony will be on April 7 at Barcroft Park.
Players in divisions ranging from Jr. Tee Ball to Majors and 50/70 can sign up to enjoy another season of fun, learning, and competition. The league provides skill-based baseball experiences for boys and girls ages 4 to 13 with opportunities for everyone to play in every game. And parents can’t help but get caught up in the baseball action!
Kids ages 4 and 5 learn baseball basics in Jr. Tee Ball, advancing next season to Tee Ball for 5- and 6-year-olds. Rookies ages 6 and 7 build on their tee ball skills with coaches pitching before moving the next season to Single A (ages 7 and 8). Players begin pitching at AA (8 and 9) and continue developing their skills at AAA (9 and 10).
The top two levels are Majors (11 and 12) and 50/70 (11-13), where players develop advanced skills and start to prepare for high school play on bigger diamonds. Little League strives to achieve competitive equity between teams at these levels to ensure a positive and balanced experience for young athletes. The league’s dedicated coaches pride themselves on teaching the American Pastime in the right way — fair, competitive, and fun.
After the regular season ends in early June, Arlington Little League sends 8 teams of All-Stars to divisional and state tournaments. For the first time, the league plans to form two teams at the Majors level, which is the level that competes in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania — the tournament that you see on television!
The league also runs a Challengers program on Sunday afternoons for children with physical and mental disabilities. Registration for this division is just $25.
Contact [email protected] for more information.
Do we have to say it? OK, then: Play ball!
