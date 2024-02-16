Listing of the Day: 1013 N. Kensington Street

Address: 1013 N. Kensington Street

Neighborhood: Westover Towns

Type: 4 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA townhouse — 2,500 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,100,000

Noteworthy: All brick four level end townhouse in Cardinal Swanson Yorktown school pyramid

Pristine 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with a two car garage near Westover Village, parks, and bike path.

The living room flows into the dining room then kitchen and family area. High ceilings, tall windows, and gleaming wood floors accentuate the main level of the home along with custom shutters and window treatments. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a fitted walk in closet, private bathroom with double sink vanity and oversized shower. The second bedroom has a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. A laundry area is also on this level.

The top floor is given over to a tucked away bedroom and bathroom featuring whimsical dormered ceilings. The roof terrace offers areas for grilling and gatherings as well as skyline views. In the lower level there is a fourth bedroom, bathroom, and entry to the oversized two car garage.

A wonderful home in an enviable location.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg — McEnearney Associates

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391