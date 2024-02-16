Morning Notes

Arlington’s Housing Market Profiled — “Outside of their single-family zoning reforms, both Minneapolis and Arlington have been national standouts for permitting large numbers of big apartment buildings. In both places, rents are more affordable than in peer cities, in part due to this multifamily construction. One new apartment building in either locality may exceed its number of missing-middle units permitted in a year.” [Governing]

Condo Sale Record — “A 29th-floor Rosslyn condo has set a record for the most expensive sale of its kind in Virginia. Ralph Shrader, chairman of Booz Allen Hamilton’s board of directors and its former CEO, and his wife, Janet, sold their Waterview condo this week for $5.95 million, or just shy of $1,300 per square foot. The unit was originally listed for $6.95 million in July before dropping to $6.25 in late October.” [Washington Business Journal]

River Rescue for Drone Ship — “DCFD fireboats recovered the drone ship and brought it into dock. It is part of the DARPA NOMAR autonomous ship program.” [Twitter, YouTube]

CoStar HQ’s Local Significance — “The Boeing Co. and RTX Corp., two of the world’s largest aerospace companies, announced in 2022 they would relocate their respective headquarters to Arlington. While huge names, the impact of those moves was more symbolic than tangible — both wanted proximity to power, but neither brought a significant number of employees with them. CoStar Group Inc. will be different.” [Washington Business Journal]

Friends Fight on the Pike — “The parties were inside a residence when Suspect One, who is known to the two victims, allegedly left and used Victim One’s vehicle without authorization. At approximately 5:00 a.m. on February 14, Suspect One returned to the residence with Suspect Two, during which a verbal dispute ensued. Suspect One then struck Victim Two with a glass bottle, resulting in a laceration, and Suspect Two brandished what appeared to be a firearm. Suspects One and Two then fled the scene on foot.” [ACPD]

Local Brunch List — “In a place that was recently named the hardest-working city in America, few things feel more deserved than a leisurely daytime feast with a boozy beverage or two. Here are some tasty spots to put on your weekend to-do list that don’t involve Zoom calls, spreadsheets or TPS reports.” [Arlington Magazine]

W-L Alum Makes G-Town Hall of Fame — “Washington-Lee High School (now Washington-Liberty) swimming standout Christopher Lengle recently was inducted into the Georgetown University Athletic Hall of Fame. Lengle was a top college swimmer, as well, setting multiple school records for the Georgetown men’s team, including records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, and was a member of four record-holding relays.” [Gazette Leader]

Rave Reviews for Romeo — “ROMEO AND JULIET is evidence that Synetic Theater’s place as the prime location for innovative physical theater will keep on ticking. The regrettable displacement of Synetic from their home and focal point of the Crystal City arts scene stings, but any theater would be lucky to host Synetic as their future performances travel across the DMV.” [Broadway World, WTOP]

D.C. Blasts Arena Move — “D.C. officials have launched another salvo at Virginia, escalating the political battle over the proposed new sports arena in Alexandria for the Washington Wizards and Capitals. A recent memo from D.C.’s budget director emphasizes that debt service and other costs to Virginians would make the facility much pricier and riskier than what’s been advertised so far.” [Washington Business Journal, Twitter]

It’s Friday — Clouds will increase throughout the day, reaching a high of 46°F, accompanied by northwest wind speeds of 7 to 13 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Snow is expected Friday night, mainly after 10 pm, with a low around 32°F and a northeast wind of 3 to 7 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation, and new snow accumulation may range from 1 to 3 inches. [Weather.gov]