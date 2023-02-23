A new urgent care clinic is opening on Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn

There’s another new urgent care clinic opening, this time in Rosslyn.

Allcare is opening a new urgent care clinic on Wilson Blvd, the company confirmed to ARLnow.

It will be located at the corner of N. Pierce Street and across the road from Fire Station 10. It’s filling a long-vacant space once occupied by Piola Pizzeria, which closed four years ago.

This will be the company’s third urgent care clinic in Arlington, with others in Ballston and Courthouse. The latter is only half a mile from the new one in Rosslyn.

A company spokesperson was not able to provide information about when the clinic might open or why the choice was made to have two clinics so close together.

The spokesperson did confirm, though, that the hours will be the same as the other Arlington clinics: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

The location is not yet listed on Allcare’s website.

At least two more clinics are preparing to open in Arlington in the coming months, for both humans and animals.

NOVA Patient Care is opening a second Arlington location, in a former restaurant space at Pentagon Row. Meanwhile, an urgent care clinic for pets is fetching an early spring opening in Buckingham.