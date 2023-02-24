Adoptable Pet of the Week: Fred Lee

Welcome Fred Lee, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This gentleman is an 8-year-old Terrier mix who is searching for his forever home.

His friends at Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation had this to say:

Meet Fred Lee, also known as Freddie! Does he look familiar? He stole the show last year during a FOX 5 Zip Trip segment. This sweet 8 year old senior has undergone quite the medical transformation — his teeth have been taken care of and he has fully recovered from his heartworm treatment. He now stands stronger and fuller (just by a couple pounds) than ever! He is a total love bug with a calm and easy attitude. Freddie can’t resist a snooze in a good sun spot or a soft dog bed. His ideal spot is next to his human. He has not met a person nor a dog he does not like. He’s a gentle, loving boy who is ready to be entirely devoted and loyal to you. As a senior, his mellow habits and personality are well-established.

Is Fred Lee the mellow companion you’ve been looking for? If interested in starting the adoption process check out his complete profile to learn more!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!