Neighborhood Spotlight: Favorite coffee shops in North Arlington

First up on the list is For Five Coffee Roasters in Clarendon!
Although Jillian is a Virginian through and through, New York City holds a special place in her heart as one of her favorite destinations. For Five Coffee Roasters, which first opened in Queens in 2010, brings that unique Big Apple vibe right to our neighborhood, which Jillian just loves!
The shop provides a hip, urban atmosphere while also providing a space for opening your laptop and getting to work. Oh, and did we mention their stuffed cookies? No big deal, only the most delicious thing in the world.
Next, Jillian leads us to Bayou Bakery, a spot where she enjoys taking her clients for meetings. Jillian loves the New Orleans cuisine and Southern comfort this cafe provides, all courtesy of head chef David, a Louisiana native.
After moving from Richmond, Virginia to Courthouse, Bayou Bakery quickly became a staple in Jillian’s new routine in a new city. Even to this day, she pops in for a coffee or a meeting.
New local hotspot Tatte Bakery and Cafe is next up on the list; a swanky, light filled cafe with walls lined with classic white subway tile. We love all the city vibes! But what makes Tatte even more unique is that it’s a woman-owned business, started by a self-taught baker who began selling pastries out of her home kitchen in Boston.
These humble beginnings hit a special note with Jillian. Being a female entrepreneur herself, Jillian feels empowered walking into Tatte knowing that she is supporting a local business and uplifting her fellow “boss babe”.
Last on our list, but certainly not least, is the Arlington staple Northside Social. As Jillian says, the name speaks for itself: there is not one person in North Arlington who hasn’t been to this local spot.
It’s a town favorite and for a couple of good reasons: the cafe moonlights as a chic wine bar on the upper level, they have an array of fresh baked, daily made pastries and sandwiches, and potentially the most important, it has a parking lot! Available parking? In Arlington? Almost sounds too good to be true.. almost. But Northside Social has it, and so much more!
As much as Jillian loves these spots, there are other places that she loves to frequent around the North Arlington area.
Jillian Hogan | [email protected] | www.jilliankeckhogan.com | www.McEnearney.com
McEnearney Associates — Arlington Office
Here is a short list of a few other places Jillian frequently grabs a cup o’ Joe:
- For Five Coffee Roasters
- Bayou Bakery
- Tatte Bakery and Café
- Northside Social
- Idido’s Coffee and Social House
- Good Company Donuts and Café
- Kaldi Social
For 40 years, McEnearney Associates has been a premiere residential, commercial and property management firm with 11 offices located in the Washington metro region. With service excellence, hyper-local expertise, powerful data insights, innovative technology and cutting-edge marketing, McEnearney Associates have helped their clients make informed decisions on their most valuable real estate investments. There is an important difference at McEnearney: It’s not about us, it’s about you. To learn more, visit us at www.McEnearney.com.
Recent Stories
In loving memory of Sally F. Pabst, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 77.
In loving memory of James Gregory Means, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 63.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6863 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in…
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
The Pirates of Penzance
Chalice Theatre is proud to present its 25th production, Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.
No matter if you are the Very Model of a Modern Major General or simply a Poor Wand’ring One in search of
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers