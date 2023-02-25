Neighborhood Spotlight: Favorite coffee shops in North Arlington

First up on the list is For Five Coffee Roasters in Clarendon!

Although Jillian is a Virginian through and through, New York City holds a special place in her heart as one of her favorite destinations. For Five Coffee Roasters, which first opened in Queens in 2010, brings that unique Big Apple vibe right to our neighborhood, which Jillian just loves!

The shop provides a hip, urban atmosphere while also providing a space for opening your laptop and getting to work. Oh, and did we mention their stuffed cookies? No big deal, only the most delicious thing in the world.

Next, Jillian leads us to Bayou Bakery, a spot where she enjoys taking her clients for meetings. Jillian loves the New Orleans cuisine and Southern comfort this cafe provides, all courtesy of head chef David, a Louisiana native.

After moving from Richmond, Virginia to Courthouse, Bayou Bakery quickly became a staple in Jillian’s new routine in a new city. Even to this day, she pops in for a coffee or a meeting.

New local hotspot Tatte Bakery and Cafe is next up on the list; a swanky, light filled cafe with walls lined with classic white subway tile. We love all the city vibes! But what makes Tatte even more unique is that it’s a woman-owned business, started by a self-taught baker who began selling pastries out of her home kitchen in Boston.

These humble beginnings hit a special note with Jillian. Being a female entrepreneur herself, Jillian feels empowered walking into Tatte knowing that she is supporting a local business and uplifting her fellow “boss babe”.

Last on our list, but certainly not least, is the Arlington staple Northside Social. As Jillian says, the name speaks for itself: there is not one person in North Arlington who hasn’t been to this local spot.

It’s a town favorite and for a couple of good reasons: the cafe moonlights as a chic wine bar on the upper level, they have an array of fresh baked, daily made pastries and sandwiches, and potentially the most important, it has a parking lot! Available parking? In Arlington? Almost sounds too good to be true.. almost. But Northside Social has it, and so much more!

As much as Jillian loves these spots, there are other places that she loves to frequent around the North Arlington area.

Here is a short list of a few other places Jillian frequently grabs a cup o’ Joe:

