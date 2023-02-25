Obituary: James Gregory Means (1960-2023)

James Gregory Means (Age 63)

Memorial service info

James Gregory Means, age 62, died unexpectedly on February 5, 2023. A private service will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Murphy’s Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. Friends and colleagues are invited to join the family from 3-6 pm at Washington Golf and Country Club.

Born in Hampton, Arkansas on July 15, 1960, Greg later attended Little Rock Central High School and the University of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. Means, Jr. and Margie Nutt Means, of Hampton, Arkansas; his sister Paula Means Bailey and her son Atticus Bailey of Arlington, VA; and his grandparents, Jim and Mary Means, of Woodberry, Arkansas and Cecil and Izola Nutt of Hampton, Arkansas.

Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, Lisa Caroline Means and their sons James Julian and Anthony Patrick Means, all of Arlington, VA; brother-in-law James Bailey and his sons Avery and Dylan; sister Nancy Means Holley, her husband Ken, and their children Emma, Gage, and Henry of Texas; his aunt, uncle and cousins: Mike and Ann Nutt, Michael and Cheryl Nutt, and Christopher Nutt all of Hampton, Arkansas; and his in-laws Ann Moody, David Moody of Bothell, WA and Jonathan Moody of Surprise, AZ.

Like many inspired and ambitious young men, Greg packed up his meager belongings, piled them into his old clunker, and moved to Washington DC to work on Capitol Hill post-college. He spent the next ten years working on a variety of congressional campaigns and on Capitol Hill, culminating with his service as Chief of Staff for Rep. Dennis Eckart (D-OH). Upon leaving the Hill, Greg joined Duffy Wall and Associates, but in 1996 he opened a small lobbying practice with friends, which ultimately grew and transformed into the Alpine Group, a premier government affairs firm in Washington, DC.

As a founding principal of Alpine, his contributions went far beyond the external business of client work and firm management. Over time he became the firm’s ethos and provided generous mentorship to those fortunate enough to work alongside him. With his combination of quick wit, unflappable demeanor, brutal honesty, and razor-sharp mind, he was known by his friends and clients for being the first person one should call when faced with a challenge.

Outside of work, Greg was a member of the 116 Club and the Washington Golf and Country Club, where he served on its board for six years. Throughout his children’s young lives, he was a dedicated basketball coach in Arlington youth sports, known and respected by “the boys” for his guile, clever ball play, and “colorful” language.

Greg’s zest for life and all its adventures was boundless and he was a gifted story teller, always looking for his next victim to regale with his stories of growing up in small town Arkansas. His interests are too numerous to cite, but some favorites included his children and anything about their lives; Razorback sports; golf; gambling in all its forms; playing guitar; making queso for friends; The Who’s Quadrophenia album; playing cards; Monopoly as a blood sport; BBQ; fried okra; live music; and a great story. But mostly his life’s greatest pride, love and admiration was to his wife, Lisa.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Braylon Meade Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Arlington Community Foundation or the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. The family also extends its deep gratitude to the many friends, colleagues, and neighbors that have showered us with kindness for which we are eternally grateful.

Submitted by Murphy Funeral Home