Obituary: James Gregory Means (1960-2023)

James Gregory Means (Age 63)
Memorial service info
James Gregory Means, age 62, died unexpectedly on February 5, 2023. A private service will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Murphy’s Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. Friends and colleagues are invited to join the family from 3-6 pm at Washington Golf and Country Club.
Born in Hampton, Arkansas on July 15, 1960, Greg later attended Little Rock Central High School and the University of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. Means, Jr. and Margie Nutt Means, of Hampton, Arkansas; his sister Paula Means Bailey and her son Atticus Bailey of Arlington, VA; and his grandparents, Jim and Mary Means, of Woodberry, Arkansas and Cecil and Izola Nutt of Hampton, Arkansas.
Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, Lisa Caroline Means and their sons James Julian and Anthony Patrick Means, all of Arlington, VA; brother-in-law James Bailey and his sons Avery and Dylan; sister Nancy Means Holley, her husband Ken, and their children Emma, Gage, and Henry of Texas; his aunt, uncle and cousins: Mike and Ann Nutt, Michael and Cheryl Nutt, and Christopher Nutt all of Hampton, Arkansas; and his in-laws Ann Moody, David Moody of Bothell, WA and Jonathan Moody of Surprise, AZ.
Like many inspired and ambitious young men, Greg packed up his meager belongings, piled them into his old clunker, and moved to Washington DC to work on Capitol Hill post-college. He spent the next ten years working on a variety of congressional campaigns and on Capitol Hill, culminating with his service as Chief of Staff for Rep. Dennis Eckart (D-OH). Upon leaving the Hill, Greg joined Duffy Wall and Associates, but in 1996 he opened a small lobbying practice with friends, which ultimately grew and transformed into the Alpine Group, a premier government affairs firm in Washington, DC.
As a founding principal of Alpine, his contributions went far beyond the external business of client work and firm management. Over time he became the firm’s ethos and provided generous mentorship to those fortunate enough to work alongside him. With his combination of quick wit, unflappable demeanor, brutal honesty, and razor-sharp mind, he was known by his friends and clients for being the first person one should call when faced with a challenge.
Outside of work, Greg was a member of the 116 Club and the Washington Golf and Country Club, where he served on its board for six years. Throughout his children’s young lives, he was a dedicated basketball coach in Arlington youth sports, known and respected by “the boys” for his guile, clever ball play, and “colorful” language.
Greg’s zest for life and all its adventures was boundless and he was a gifted story teller, always looking for his next victim to regale with his stories of growing up in small town Arkansas. His interests are too numerous to cite, but some favorites included his children and anything about their lives; Razorback sports; golf; gambling in all its forms; playing guitar; making queso for friends; The Who’s Quadrophenia album; playing cards; Monopoly as a blood sport; BBQ; fried okra; live music; and a great story. But mostly his life’s greatest pride, love and admiration was to his wife, Lisa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Braylon Meade Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Arlington Community Foundation or the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. The family also extends its deep gratitude to the many friends, colleagues, and neighbors that have showered us with kindness for which we are eternally grateful.
Submitted by Murphy Funeral Home
Recent Stories
First up on the list is For Five Coffee Roasters in Clarendon! Although Jillian is a Virginian through and through, New York City holds a special place in her heart…
In loving memory of Sally F. Pabst, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 77.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6863 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in…
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
The Pirates of Penzance
Chalice Theatre is proud to present its 25th production, Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.
No matter if you are the Very Model of a Modern Major General or simply a Poor Wand’ring One in search of
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers