Obituary: Sally F. Pabst (1945-2022)

Sally F. Pabst (Age 77)
Memorial service info
Sally F. Pabst, born Sally Gorton Fisher in February 1945, was the daughter of the late William Dale Fisher and Sarah Guiou Fisher and the older sister of the late William Guiou Fisher, passed away on October 3rd, 2022 at her home in Montferrand, France at the age of 77.
She is survived by her husband David A. Pabst, two sons: Dale Avery Pabst (wife Gretchen) of Oak Beach, New York, Alec Guiou Pabst (wife Yoshiko), and granddaughter Reina Pabst of London, UK, and brother David Baldwin Fisher (wife Jan) of Maui, HI.
Sally’s passions ranged from music and dance, in her early years teaching her musician brother David to play the guitar and art history, becoming a docent at the National Gallery of Art and volunteering at art institutions overseas. She and her husband David also enjoyed collecting Asian art and antiques over multiple years living in Japan and Laos.
Sally grew up in a US Foreign Service family, spending much of her early life overseas. In her younger years while her father was American Consul in Florence Italy she was schooled at Miss Barry’s American School. When he was later reassigned to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode island she lived in a modest but lovely house on Newport’s Cliff Walk lined with historic mansions. Then, when her father was reassigned to the American Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia she attended school in Nairobi, Kenya. Unfortunately, after several years in Ethiopia her father was killed on duty in an upcountry plane crash, forcing a hasty return of the family to Washington. There she attended the Holten-Arms School prior to enrolling at Smith College.
After graduating from Smith, Sally continued with graduate studies at the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies (SAIS), including spending a semester in Bologna, Italy. Upon graduating from SAIS, she moved back to Washington DC and started work at the World Bank. While in DC she met her future husband, David Pabst, a young Foreign Service Officer, at a party in Georgetown. Having grown up overseas, she didn’t bat an eye when David invited her to join him in Southern Laos on his first assignment. She sold her trusty VW Bug for a one-way ticket to Bangkok, Thailand where David met her. They then hopped a secret intelligence short-takeoff-and-landing aircraft flight over the border to Laos (foiling the existing strict controls on admittance to that country). Sally already spoke decent French (the second language of Laos) and loved life as she and David moved back and forth between the capital of Vientiane and his job overseeing the Laotian struggle with the Vietnam war in southern Laos. Meanwhile, Sally’s mother, a career US diplomat in Barbados, got wind of their escapades and leaned on her old friend, David’s boss, the US Ambassador to Laos, to have a discussion with him. This soon led to a wedding in the lovely garden of the Ambassador’s Residence in Vientiane. Not long thereafter her mother was reassigned to the US Embassy in Bangkok, meaning Sally could frequently visit her mom’s lovely house along the banks of a Klong (canal) in that vibrant city.
From Laos, Sally and David moved on to Tokyo, Japan where she thrived and became fluent in Japanese, eventually taking on a role as an editor for a Japanese government trade magazine. She also bore their first son, Dale, named after her father. They moved on from Tokyo to the US Consulate in Fukuoka where she worked at Suntory Whisky and bore their second son, Alec. Sally had loved Tokyo but liked Fukuoka even more, as her demanding new job, two young sons and the city’s vibrant nightlife, steps from their sprawling, picturesque historic house and garden. After four wonderful years in southern Japan they were sent back to Washington where they bought and renovated a lovely old historic house in the Dupont Circle area, but the call of more overseas adventures came, and they soon moved on to Paris, where David served in the US embassy and where Sally had spent some of her childhood. While overseeing the education of their two young sons in a French school she explored the wonders of one of the world’s great cities. After six years in Paris they returned to Washington for a few years where Sally continued restoration of their Dupont Circle house.
They then returned to Japan, where David served as US Consul General in Osaka. While managing a full calendar of entertainment around the consular corps and public relations duties, Sally took a job as a copy editor for a large consumer goods and restaurant conglomerate, helping address translation faux pas from English to Japanese along the way.
Their last official post in the Foreign Service was at NATO’s southern Headquarters in Naples, Italy. Again, Sally was in an element where she could thrive. After having been schooled as a girl in Florence and her later graduate studies in Bologna, she regained her Italian fluency. She spent her days exploring southern Italy and the Naples area with gusto. An avid student of art history, she particularly enjoyed the rich treasures and historical frescoes at Pompeii and Herculaneum, while learning to make limoncello from the lemon trees in her garden overlooking the Mediterranean.
In their golden years of retirement Sally and David purchased a summer home in southwestern France at a lock on the banks of the historic Canal du Midi, which links the Mediterranean and Atlantic. They enjoyed the spring and summer months there while spending falls and winters catching up with friends back in DC. Sally passed away while at their French home at age 77 on October 3, 2022 after many years exploring the rich culture and cuisine of Languedoc.
A funeral service for Sally will be held at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel with a burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at her home in Arlington.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com for the Pabst family.
Submitted by Murphy Funeral Home
Recent Stories
First up on the list is For Five Coffee Roasters in Clarendon! Although Jillian is a Virginian through and through, New York City holds a special place in her heart…
In loving memory of James Gregory Means, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 63.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6863 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in…
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
The Pirates of Penzance
Chalice Theatre is proud to present its 25th production, Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.
No matter if you are the Very Model of a Modern Major General or simply a Poor Wand’ring One in search of
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers