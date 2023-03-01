Morning Notes

More County Board Candidates — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s field for County Board is expected to grow by at least one at the party’s monthly meeting on March 1. That would bring to six, at a minimum… Previously announced contenders include Tony Weaver, Natalie Roy, J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey.” [Gazette Leader]

NTSB Docs on Train Derailment — From NBC 4’s Adam Tuss: “NEW: the @NTSB has released the public docket for the 7000 series train derailment from October 2021. This is the incident that prompted the entire 7000 series fleet to be sidelined. We see images of the train ‘jumping’ on the tracks and dust from underneath.” [Twitter, NBC 4]

Rosslyn-Based Politico to Rival NYT? — “Mr. Döpfner wants to keep expanding Springer’s U.S. presence and plans to make Politico the company’s global flagship publication with the goal of ultimately overtaking the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal in audience numbers and advertising revenue.” [Wall Street Journal]

Arlington Company Aims for Growth — “Arlington’s Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) opened 2023 by laying off hundreds of workers while setting the stage for its next phase of growth. The company, which spent 2022 snapping up more market share and expanding its services for health care providers, cut more than 460 positions in its Chicago operations last month, according to public filings in that market.” [Washington Business Journal]

W-L Student Founds Therapy Nonprofit — “A high schooler in the DMV is making a difference by creating his own non-profit. William Mount first had the idea when he was in 8th grade… Free2Talk officially launched in August of 2022. Those ages six through 19 can apply for assistance. William and the board at his non-profit will determine if they qualify based on income and some other factors.” [WJLA]

Track Titles for DJO Runners — “Led by victories from Chayse Raymond in the 55-meter dash in 7.19 seconds and Molly Weithman in the 3,200 (11:18.93) the Bishop O’Connell Knights girls indoor track and field team finished eighth in the recent private-school state high school meet.” [Gazette Leader]

Snow Predicted This Month — “After an exceptionally warm January and February, one might expect to leap ahead into spring during March. But not this time: The evolving weather patterns are conspiring to deliver a parting shot from winter… With the colder pattern returning, forecast models are indeed projecting snowfall, particularly in the March 10 to 20 window.” [Capital Weather Gang]

Cold May Slow Cherry Blossoms — “Because of the prospect of a chilly March in the D.C. area — slowing the start of spring — we’re anticipating peak bloom will take place between March 25 and 29. That’s just a few days earlier than normal.” [Capital Weather Gang]

It’s March — Sunny most of the day, with clouds arriving in the afternoon. High of 58 and low of 35. Sunrise at 6:42 am and sunset at 6:02 pm. [Weather.gov]