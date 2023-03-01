Morning Notes

More County Board Candidates — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s field for County Board is expected to grow by at least one at the party’s monthly meeting on March 1. That would bring to six, at a minimum… Previously announced contenders include Tony Weaver, Natalie Roy, J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey.” [Gazette Leader]
NTSB Docs on Train Derailment — From NBC 4’s Adam Tuss: “NEW: the @NTSB has released the public docket for the 7000 series train derailment from October 2021. This is the incident that prompted the entire 7000 series fleet to be sidelined. We see images of the train ‘jumping’ on the tracks and dust from underneath.” [Twitter, NBC 4]
Rosslyn-Based Politico to Rival NYT? — “Mr. Döpfner wants to keep expanding Springer’s U.S. presence and plans to make Politico the company’s global flagship publication with the goal of ultimately overtaking the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal in audience numbers and advertising revenue.” [Wall Street Journal]
Arlington Company Aims for Growth — “Arlington’s Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) opened 2023 by laying off hundreds of workers while setting the stage for its next phase of growth. The company, which spent 2022 snapping up more market share and expanding its services for health care providers, cut more than 460 positions in its Chicago operations last month, according to public filings in that market.” [Washington Business Journal]
W-L Student Founds Therapy Nonprofit — “A high schooler in the DMV is making a difference by creating his own non-profit. William Mount first had the idea when he was in 8th grade… Free2Talk officially launched in August of 2022. Those ages six through 19 can apply for assistance. William and the board at his non-profit will determine if they qualify based on income and some other factors.” [WJLA]
Track Titles for DJO Runners — “Led by victories from Chayse Raymond in the 55-meter dash in 7.19 seconds and Molly Weithman in the 3,200 (11:18.93) the Bishop O’Connell Knights girls indoor track and field team finished eighth in the recent private-school state high school meet.” [Gazette Leader]
Snow Predicted This Month — “After an exceptionally warm January and February, one might expect to leap ahead into spring during March. But not this time: The evolving weather patterns are conspiring to deliver a parting shot from winter… With the colder pattern returning, forecast models are indeed projecting snowfall, particularly in the March 10 to 20 window.” [Capital Weather Gang]
Cold May Slow Cherry Blossoms — “Because of the prospect of a chilly March in the D.C. area — slowing the start of spring — we’re anticipating peak bloom will take place between March 25 and 29. That’s just a few days earlier than normal.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s March — Sunny most of the day, with clouds arriving in the afternoon. High of 58 and low of 35. Sunrise at 6:42 am and sunset at 6:02 pm. [Weather.gov]
Just Reduced features a 5 BD/4 BA renovated home with hardwood floors and fully finished basement.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10614 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
(Updated at 8 p.m.) Despite protest from some students, faculty and alumni, Marymount University will be removing some majors, mostly in the humanities, from its catalogues. On Friday, the Board…
We could tell you how great CarCare To Go is. We could tell you about how they are transforming the way people care for their cars with free valet pick-up…
Spring Soccer Starts Soon!
About AWSL
The Arlington Women’s Soccer League (AWSL) is a voluntary organization in Arlington, VA that provides an opportunity for women to play soccer for recreation, increase their fitness and soccer skills, and enjoy team sports through competitive play. The AWSL is divided into two divisions: Open and Masters.
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++