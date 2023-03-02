Morning Notes

New County Board Candidate — Updated at 7:45 a.m. — “The March 1 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting brought a sixth candidate for County Board into the mix. Susan Cunningham launched her bid for the Democratic nomination, saying she would provide common-sense leadership. She also attacked the county government’s Missing Middle housing proposal as ill-conceived and not fleshed out.” [Gazette Leader]
Marymount Donation for Renovation — “Marymount University said it plans to renovate a historic building that’s sat empty in recent years into a new campus center… A $2.8 million gift from the Reinsch Pierce Family Foundation is fully funding the new, 6,240-square-foot Reinsch Pierce Family Campus Hub, a university spokesman said. It will house a Barnes & Noble student bookstore, a “spirit shop” with university merchandise, Lola’s Café and space for faculty, students and visitors.” [Washington Business Journal]
GMU Construction on Pace — “Construction continues on a centerpiece building for George Mason University’s Arlington campus in Virginia Square. Hundreds of Clark Construction workers and subcontractors are toiling away and progress is being made on ‘Fuse,’ the name of the 345,000-square-foot building that will provide a home for both university programs and private-sector partners. The building, located along North Fairfax Drive, is set for topping-out around September, with industry tenants moving in beginning in the summer of 2024 and the university starting to occupy its space the following spring.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington Resident’s Cancer Battle — “Sarah Zoeller has spent the past 18 months treasuring every day while at the same time eagerly looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life–one that ideally doesn’t include hospital rooms or medical procedures. In September 2021, Zoeller, 49, who lives in Virginia with her husband and two teenage children, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.” [Parade]
New Paper Sponsoring Award — “The GazetteLeader has been tapped as the new sponsor of the highest honor in Arlington civic activism. The ‘GazetteLeader Cup’ will be the new name of the annual award presented by the Arlington County Civic Federation… The honor was known as the Evening Star Cup from 1938-81, the Journal Cup from 1982-2004 and the Sun Gazette Cup from 2004-22.” [Gazette Leader]
Neighborhood College Applications Open — “This spring, Arlington County will offer its first hybrid in-person and virtual Neighborhood College experience featuring new opportunities to tour County facilities and interact with staff. Applications for the spring session are due by Friday, March 24, 2023. The Neighborhood College program is geared toward Arlingtonians who want to become more involved in their neighborhood and countywide interests.” [Arlington County]
It’s Thursday — Light rain in the morning, then remaining cloudy but mild. High of 64 and low of 51. Sunrise at 6:41 am and sunset at 6:03 pm. [Weather.gov]
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Are you someone who likes to have a good time, but sometimes finds yourself drinking a little too much? You’re not alone. Many people struggle with finding the right balance between enjoying themselves and staying in control.
However, it’s important to recognize that drinking too much can have negative consequences on your health, relationships, and overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to take steps to reduce your alcohol consumption and find healthier ways to cope with stress and have fun.
If you’re ready to take control of your drinking habits, we’re here to help. Our program provides support and resources to help you cut back on your drinking and improve your overall quality of life. You can still be the life of the party without letting alcohol control your life. Contact us today to learn more.
We offer a service to assess your drinking habits to see what may be causing your excessive drinking and what you should do to cut back or cut out drinking altogether.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++