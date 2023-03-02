Morning Notes

New County Board Candidate — Updated at 7:45 a.m. — “The March 1 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting brought a sixth candidate for County Board into the mix. Susan Cunningham launched her bid for the Democratic nomination, saying she would provide common-sense leadership. She also attacked the county government’s Missing Middle housing proposal as ill-conceived and not fleshed out.” [Gazette Leader]

Marymount Donation for Renovation — “Marymount University said it plans to renovate a historic building that’s sat empty in recent years into a new campus center… A $2.8 million gift from the Reinsch Pierce Family Foundation is fully funding the new, 6,240-square-foot Reinsch Pierce Family Campus Hub, a university spokesman said. It will house a Barnes & Noble student bookstore, a “spirit shop” with university merchandise, Lola’s Café and space for faculty, students and visitors.” [Washington Business Journal]

GMU Construction on Pace — “Construction continues on a centerpiece building for George Mason University’s Arlington campus in Virginia Square. Hundreds of Clark Construction workers and subcontractors are toiling away and progress is being made on ‘Fuse,’ the name of the 345,000-square-foot building that will provide a home for both university programs and private-sector partners. The building, located along North Fairfax Drive, is set for topping-out around September, with industry tenants moving in beginning in the summer of 2024 and the university starting to occupy its space the following spring.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington Resident’s Cancer Battle — “Sarah Zoeller has spent the past 18 months treasuring every day while at the same time eagerly looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life–one that ideally doesn’t include hospital rooms or medical procedures. In September 2021, Zoeller, 49, who lives in Virginia with her husband and two teenage children, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.” [Parade]

New Paper Sponsoring Award — “The GazetteLeader has been tapped as the new sponsor of the highest honor in Arlington civic activism. The ‘GazetteLeader Cup’ will be the new name of the annual award presented by the Arlington County Civic Federation… The honor was known as the Evening Star Cup from 1938-81, the Journal Cup from 1982-2004 and the Sun Gazette Cup from 2004-22.” [Gazette Leader]

Neighborhood College Applications Open — “This spring, Arlington County will offer its first hybrid in-person and virtual Neighborhood College experience featuring new opportunities to tour County facilities and interact with staff. Applications for the spring session are due by Friday, March 24, 2023. The Neighborhood College program is geared toward Arlingtonians who want to become more involved in their neighborhood and countywide interests.” [Arlington County]

It’s Thursday — Light rain in the morning, then remaining cloudy but mild. High of 64 and low of 51. Sunrise at 6:41 am and sunset at 6:03 pm. [Weather.gov]