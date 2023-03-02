NEW: Vehicle overturns on N. Glebe Road ramp

A driver ran off the road and into the woods along the ramp from N. Glebe Road to Military Road during this evening’s commute.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m., just up the hill from Chain Bridge. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, which ended up on its side, was reportedly able to crawl out.

The ramp is expected to remain closed pending the vehicle being removed from the woodline.

No significant injuries have been reported.