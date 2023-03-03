NEW: Gun store robbed in Clarendon

A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a gun store in Clarendon.
Police say the 22-year-old man, of an unknown address, stole a gun and ammunition from the store on the 2600 block of Wilson Blvd, which corresponds with the address of Nova Armory.
From an Arlington County Police Department crime report:
ROBBERY, 2023-03020128, 2600 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 1:34 p.m. on March 2, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect entered the business wearing a ski mask and was asked by store employees to remove it but did not comply with their requests. The suspect then allegedly selected a firearm and ammunition and began to exit the store. Employees tried to stop him, during which the suspect attempted to strike one of the employees before fleeing the scene with the stolen items. The suspect boarded a Metro Transit bus and responding officers stopped the bus, located the suspect on board and took him into custody. During a search of his belongings, officers recovered the stolen firearm and ammunition. [The suspect], 22, of an unknown address was arrested and charged with Robbery and Prohibition of Wearing of Masks in Certain Places. He has held without bond.
The robbery suspect has the same name as a man who charged the suspect in the shooting death of his twin brother in a Pittsburgh courtroom last year.
In December, a man in his early 20s tried unsuccessfully to steal a gun from Nova Armory. The gun was recovered after the store manager chased him down, but the suspect managed to get away.
Recent Stories
The annual furry convention Fur the ‘More is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a time travel-themed extravaganza in Crystal City. Fur the ‘More is scheduled to run from Friday, March…
Amazon is putting the second phase of its second headquarters in Arlington on pause, Bloomberg and various other business news outlets are reporting.
Arlington County is suing three residents and the Ballston-Virginia Square Civic Association over their attempt to stop buses from being parked near their homes.
No School Board Candidate Kickoffs — “Voters hoping to get a jump-start on evaluating the three Democrats vying for Arlington School Board will have to wait a month. None of…
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Are you someone who likes to have a good time, but sometimes finds yourself drinking a little too much? You’re not alone. Many people struggle with finding the right balance between enjoying themselves and staying in control.
However, it’s important to recognize that drinking too much can have negative consequences on your health, relationships, and overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to take steps to reduce your alcohol consumption and find healthier ways to cope with stress and have fun.
If you’re ready to take control of your drinking habits, we’re here to help. Our program provides support and resources to help you cut back on your drinking and improve your overall quality of life. You can still be the life of the party without letting alcohol control your life. Contact us today to learn more.
We offer a service to assess your drinking habits to see what may be causing your excessive drinking and what you should do to cut back or cut out drinking altogether.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++