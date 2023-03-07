BREAKING: Firefighters battling two-alarm house fire in Bluemont

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Firefighters battled heavy fire at a house in the Bluemont neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The first dispatch went out around 2 p.m., for a fire spotted by a neighbor on the 800 block of N. Kensington Street, north of Wilson Blvd. A second alarm was quickly sounded.

Initial reports suggest that the house was being renovated and that the flames are being fanned in part by today’s gusty winds. Construction personnel could be seen working on the home earlier today, neighbors told ARLnow.

The fire was declared out as of 3 p.m. and most firefighters are now packing up their gear.

The damage to the structure is likely to be significant, but no serious injuries have been reported.