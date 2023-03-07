Virginia’s annual tornado drill is being held this morning

Springtime is upon us and that means more frequent severe weather outbreaks.

To prepare residents, the Commonwealth of Virginia is holding its annual statewide tornado drill today at 9:45 a.m. A test alert will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System, but should not trigger mobile phone alerts.

Participating businesses and schools will prepare taking shelter during the drill.

The drill is part of Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, held from March 6-10 this year.