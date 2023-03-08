Listing of the Day: 2532 S. Walter Reed Drive #E

Address: 2532 S. Walter Reed Drive #E

Neighborhood: Windgate

Type: 3 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA townhouse

Listed: $689,000

Noteworthy: Stroll to Shirlington Village from this renovated townhouse in pristine condition

Appealing brick end townhouse filled with light and many valuable improvements including: renovated kitchen with crisp white cabinets, quartz tops, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances (2016), washer (2017), HVAC (2020), renovated primary bathroom with marble topped double vanity, subway tile bath surround, and fine appointments (2021), sliding glass door to deck (2021) plus fresh paint, light fixtures, and stylish details.

Enter into a large living room that flows into the dining room, large kitchen and gathering area with a wood burning fireplace. Wood floors continue throughout the main level. The kitchen opens to a grilling and dining deck with treed views. An updated powder room completes this level. Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms, each with a private bathroom. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and comfy carpeting.

In the big second bedroom there is space for double beds or a desk area. The bathroom has a large vanity for additional storage. A big rec room in the lower level provides space for media, play, working out or working from home. With a full, updated bath, the den doubles as private guest space or a home office. The laundry and utility room has good storage, including under the stairs.

Enjoy Windgate’s swimming pool and tennis courts, and location next to a bike and walking trail. Stroll along Four Mile Run to Shirlington Village for restaurants, library, grocery, theaters, and nightlife.

An appealing home awaits the savvy buyers who values space, location, and condition.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391