Centro Arlington: Apartment living in the center of it all

An ‘oasis of its own’ offers high-end, upscale living in South Arlington.

Drop a pin in a map to locate the upscale Centro Arlington Apartments building and you find it surrounded by prime landmarks — the Pentagon, Ballston, National Landing, Bailey’s Crossroads, and Shirlington, to name a few. Centro, meaning “center,” couldn’t be a more appropriate name for this elegant building straddling George Mason Drive and Columbia Pike.

Inside, the building boasts 366 spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments in a mind-boggling variety of floorplans, kitted out with high-end flourishes and finishes, including elevated ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, hardwood flooring, and patios and balconies (in some models).

On top of the seven-story building, in addition to offering tremendous views, is the epitome of “pet friendly” — a rooftop dog park. The building is constructed around a public plaza, opening to a luxurious common area, and the building includes a clubroom, a fitness center, a pet washing area, and a rooftop lounge. There is garage parking.

The ground floor boasts its own Harris Teeter with a Starbucks. Other neighborhood attractions that are easy walking distances include the Barcroft Shopping Center and a plethora of eateries ranging from Bolivian to Japanese to Irish. Commuters will find easy access to major arteries, including I-395 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

“Undoubtedly the best property in the area,” said verified resident Patrick V. “Superb resident service with the entire staff! Exceptional amenities! The units are gorgeous with high end finishes. I LOVE the gym and yoga studio. Conveniently, we have a Harris Teeter and Starbucks directly connected to the building! Olympic size swimming pool indoor/outdoor resident areas multiple gas grills, the works! Its own oasis.”

Centro Arlington is located at 950 S. George Mason Drive at Columbia Pike. Arrange a virtual or in-person tour via the website or call 855-459-2038. More contact information is here.