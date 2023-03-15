Arlington Public Schools is hosting an Educator’s Job Fair March 25!

Arlington Public Schools (APS) will host an Educator’s Job Fair on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Syphax Education Center (2110 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA 22204).

Interested teachers from all subject areas are invited for on-the-spot interviews. APS will also be conducting substitute and teacher assistant interviews on this day.

There is no registration required but interviewers should bring with them a complete resume, college transcripts and/or a copy of their current teaching license if applicable.

More information can be found at the Arlington Public Schools Careers Website!