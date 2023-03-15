Arlington Public Schools is hosting an Educator’s Job Fair March 25!

Arlington Public Schools (APS) will host an Educator’s Job Fair on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Syphax Education Center (2110 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA 22204).
Interested teachers from all subject areas are invited for on-the-spot interviews. APS will also be conducting substitute and teacher assistant interviews on this day.
There is no registration required but interviewers should bring with them a complete resume, college transcripts and/or a copy of their current teaching license if applicable.
More information can be found at the Arlington Public Schools Careers Website!
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9751 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
A battle over how to improve public confidence in county government has driven a wedge between two large community organizations in Arlington. The Arlington branch of the NAACP is leaving…
A busy set of highway ramps are being shut down in Ballston due to a reported construction mishap.
Local teachers union Arlington Education Association is vying to become the exclusive collective bargaining representative for public school staff. Arlington Public Schools educators, led by AEA, will hold an election…
Too many of us in our community have experienced wrenching loss lately. It can be particularly tricky to navigate as Spring arrives. While it may feel like the very last thing you are able to do, we urge you to consider a local support group and we have a list of a few that our clients have found to be welcoming and healing. This is by no means a complete list, but from Capital Caring to Haven of Northern Virginia to the Wendt Center to the Dinner Party you will find people who get what you are going through.
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
5 Tips for Buying Your Dream Home – A Free…
Are you planning to move in the next 12 months but feeling overwhelmed by the current real estate market’s low inventory and high mortgage rates? Join us for a short seminar where we’ll provide 5 tips to help you find
Free Ice Cream at Nicecream
Locally owned ice cream shop, Nicecream, is celebrating their freezing agent liquid nitrogen (-321°F), Nicecream is offering unlimited, free ice cream all day on March 21st.
On Tuesday March 21, 2023 Nicecream will give out unlimited free ice cream to