Morning Notes

A Modest Proposal for Upzoning Arlington — “According to my calculations, if Arlington allowed five stories of apartments above commerce by right in all of what are now ‘one family dwelling districts’ in the county zoning database, the county could accommodate as many as 900,000 new residents in 545 million square feet of residential living space.” [Greater Greater Washington]
Nat’l NAACP Weighs In on Missing Middle — From the Washington Post’s Teo Armus: “The @NAACP’s General Counsel (yes, at the national level) is getting involved in the debate over “missing middle” housing in Arlington. The Jan vote to limit this plan to 6-unit buildings ‘would prevent Black and other people of color from moving into Arlington.'” [Twitter]
Death in Pentagon Parking Lot — “Police found a service member deceased in his car in the Pentagon parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryder announced late Monday. Following a request for a welfare check, officers from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency discovered the service member and called Arlington County Emergency Medical Services, who confirmed the death, Ryder said in a statement.” [Military Times]
Flea Market Ready to Return — ” The Arlington Civitan Flea Market is kicking off its 2023 season on Saturday, April 1 at the Washington-Liberty High School parking garage. The garage sale and flea market, started in 1986, attracts vendors from across the Washington, D.C., area and Mid-Atlantic region. The Arlington Civitan Club is expecting at least 75 vendors at the kick-off flea sale on April 1 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.” [Patch]
New Date for Jeni’s Grand Opening Event — “Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is holding a rescheduled grand opening celebration at its new shop in Arlington on Tuesday, March 21… The grand opening celebration was originally scheduled for March 8 but had to be pushed back.” [Patch]
County Statement on EPA Regulations — “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Wednesday proposed regulations for six types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water… Arlington has been closely following these proposed regulations and working with regional partners on this issue to ensure the County’s water supply continues to meet or exceed all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Department of Health safety standards.” [Arlington County]
Major Jewelry Theft in Falls Church — “City of Falls Church Police request help in identifying grand larceny suspects. On Friday, March 10 at about 1:45 p.m., the suspects entered Tri State Jewelers at 110 W Broad St.Two male suspects kept the employees occupied while three female suspects walked around the store. While the employees were distracted, one female, wearing a purple dress with a white checkered design and a blue head scarf, crawled to the back room and stole approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry.” [City of Falls Church]
It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:19 am and sunset at 7:17 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Trains are bypassing the Crystal City Metro station and the station has been evacuated due to smoke coming from a set of escalators.
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12032 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 39 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $233,400 while the most expensive was…
Plans to redevelop the Americana Hotel in Crystal City with apartments could get final approval next month, Arlington County says.
