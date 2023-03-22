Small Business Focus: Red Bean Harvest LLC

Many of us use coffee to perk ourselves up on a slow day, whether for the taste or the energy.
Regardless of how we use coffee, many drink it with friends, family, or on a date to lighten the mood. Despite knowing the benefits of our favorite coffee, do we know where it comes from and the provider’s history?
That was the question that sparked the curiosity of Maria Martinez and Maximilian Ilea, owners of Red Bean harvest in Arlington; this small business imports authentic Colombian coffee from various regions of Colombia and focuses on offering its customers an exceptional customer experience. The business works in collaboration with coffee growers in Colombia to select high-quality beans and ensures that every coffee bean sold has the best possible flavor.
“We work directly with farmers to ensure that all our specialty coffee comes with a hundred percent traceability guarantee. In addition, we embrace certifications such as Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, UTZ, and Organic to help reduce food waste and make that cup of coffee more enjoyable,” Maria said.
Another important aspect of this business is its commitment to sustainability. Red Bean Harvest cares about the environment and works to minimize its impact on the planet. It uses recyclable and compostable materials for wrappers and other disposable products. Red Bean also ensures that it buys coffee beans from suppliers who use sustainable cultivation and production practices. Consequently, a unique and delicate marmalade is made from the coffee skin so that coffee farmers can reduce food waste and make the process more sustainable.
Before opening the business in Arlington, Red Bean Harvest sought help from BizLaunch en Espanol for guidance on fulfilling the county requirements and complying with all the regulations. Since Red Bean Harvest is a home-based business, it needed to have a website and e-commerce. Thus, BizLaunch helped Red Bean Harvest create those platforms through ReLaunch to expose its business to a new target market.
“BizLaunch has been an incredible help, for which we are very grateful for the exposure that Red Bean Harvest has received. This year we will start selling at events during spring, summer, and fall, and very soon at the Columbia Pike Farmers Market,” Maria said.
Red Bean Harvest products focus on offering their customers an exceptional coffee experience with high-quality beans, expert preparation, sustainability, and accessibility.
If you would like more information about Red Bean Harvest, visit www.redbeanharvestcoffee.com, or learn more about BizLaunch en Español resources.
EDBS Dental Billing Solutions is pleased to announce that it has achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA methodology, The Guard® compliance tracking software, and HIPAA Seal of Compliance®.
The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard, Compliancy Group’s proprietary compliance tracking solution.
Clients and patients are becoming more aware of the requirements of HIPAA compliance and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like EDBS Dental Billing Solutions choose the HIPAA Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.
“Since the nature of our business being exclusively remote, we take HIPAA compliance very seriously. With the help of Compliancy Group, we are able to take steps to fortify our systems to protect PHI information and familiarize each employee about HIPAA and how we can further safeguard PHI data.” said EDBS Dental Billing Solutions founder Goldie De Leon.
Are you feeling overwhelmed or struggling to cope with life’s challenges? You’re not alone. Mental health issues are more common than you might think, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Our counseling service provides a safe, supportive environment where you can explore your feelings, identify negative thought patterns, and learn coping skills to manage your symptoms. Lauren is trained in evidence-based practices and specializes in a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and addiction.
We understand that seeking counseling can be intimidating, but we believe that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling, happy life. Our approach is non-judgmental and compassionate, and we work collaboratively with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs and goals.
We offer a free 15-minute consultation to see if our service is a good fit for you. Reach out at https://peacefulmindsolutions.com or call (703) 994-0300 to set up a consultation.
