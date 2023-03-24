Adoptable Pet of the Week: Franscisca

Say hello to the curious bunny named Franscisca.

This sweet girl is currently in foster and can’t wait to find her forever home!

Her friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington wanted to share a few tidbits about her:

She is litter box trained, gentle and tidy. She loves to get out to explore and enjoys pets on her head and attention from her people. Francisca relaxes in her space and enjoys her food and treats. Franscisca’s perfect day would be lounging and then getting out to play and explore before lounging again! If Franscisca was an ice cream flavor, she would be Black Cherry. Beautiful and sweet! Franscisca is not so into missing her playtime. She is a very sweet and funny bunny and we hope she will find her forever home soon. Franscisca has not met other pets whilst in our care, but has been exposed to children. She enjoys the company of the children and willingly accepts their attention.

Are you and Franscisca a match? Read her entire profile to learn more! To set up a virtual meet and greet email [email protected].

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!