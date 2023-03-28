ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 28, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16043 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 28, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛅ Wednesday’s forecast

Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 57 and low of 37. Sunrise at 6:59 am and sunset at 7:30 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Like scattered raindrops nourishing a diverse garden, small daily kindnesses possess the strength to rejuvenate both our closest friends and the gently thralling companionships we wander amidst.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.