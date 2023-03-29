Morning Notes

ACPD: No Sexual Assault Along Pike — From Arlington County police: “Detectives conducted a thorough investigation which ultimately determined a sexual assault had not occurred at Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Drive on the morning of March 6, 2023. The investigation into this incident has concluded and there is no ongoing threat to the community.” [ARLnow]

New Local GOP Chair — “The Arlington County Republican Committee has someone new in the driver’s seat, but is still running on empty when it comes to candidate recruitment. The GOP rank-and-file on March 27 selected Matthew Hurtt, the party’s communications director, to serve out the remaining year of the term of GOP chair Lori Urban, who is moving to Arizona.” [GazetteLeader, Twitter]

DJO Softball Team Dominating — “The defending Division I state private-school champion Bishop O’Connell Knights girls softball team has started the season with a 5-0 record, outscoring opponents, 76-0. The Knights have been led by Katie Kutz. On the mound, the right-hander has 68 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched, has allowed just one hit (a bloop single) and has walked six in those high-school contests.” [GazetteLeader]

‘Caesar’ at Gunston Closing This Week — “Avant Bard’s retelling of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is a mind meld of ideas that take shape in front of your eyes, shift through time and space, and pull messages out of a deconstructed script. In other words, it’s total Kathleen Akerley, the playwright and director known throughout the metro region for her fearlessness in bending the time-space continuum through original, absurdist-leaning scripts.” [DC Theater Arts, Broadway World]

Hope’s Sub-Minimum Wage Bill Advancing — “It still has one final procedural hurdle to surmount, but a measure ending an 80-year-old disparity in minimum pay levels for Virginians with disabilities is likely to become law. The measure, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), would end the 1940s-era measure allowing those employing workers with disabilities to pay less than the minimum wage – sometimes as low as $3 per hour.” [GazetteLeader]

Rising Fungus Threat in Va. — “Virginia health officials are warning of a ‘concerning increase’ in cases of a deadly fungus spreading in health care facilities. What’s happening: Candida auris is emerging as a threat worldwide because of its resistance to antifungal treatments.” [Axios]

It’s Wednesday — Clear throughout most of the day, with clouds later. High of 58 and low of 41. Sunrise at 6:59 am and sunset at 7:30 pm. [Weather.gov]