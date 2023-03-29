Bronson Bierhall: Live music with Arlington’s biggest dog patio

Greetings Arlingtonians! Our first ever spring at Bronson Bierhall was in 2020. Back then we were only a few months old when the world shut down, and we didn’t know if we’d make it.

We’re thankful that we’ve not only survived, but thrived thanks to the amazing support from the Ballston community, Arlington residents in general, and beyond.

As we grow, we’re always looking for great ways to add value to your experience at Bronson. We thought we’d stop by to say thanks for your support these first few years and tell you about stuff we’re working on lately.

Starting now, we’re excited to jump into spring by rolling out live music 7 days a week! Now, you can come by and enjoy a talented singer every day.

If you’d like to keep tabs on who’s up next, our website is constantly updated with our acts! We pause every now and again for major sporting events, but outside of that, the show must go on. We’ve even built a new stage and set-up for our daily shows. Live music is something we love, and we hope you do, too. We’re going to continue to work on the viewing and listening experience.

We’re also doing our best to become the most dog friendly bar in the county. Have you seen our @dogsofBronson Instagram page yet? It features some of the most awesome pups that come by and hang with us on the patio. If you haven’t been, come by. All dog owners who swing by for a beer or a bite on the patio automatically receive one of our @dogsofbronson koozies, and we’ve got treats and plenty of water bowls for your four-legged family.

Lastly, we’ve become quite the venue for events of all shapes and sizes. Recently we’ve hosted parties from 10 to over 250 folks, and we’d be happy to help make your event a success. Tap in with us here anytime and let us know what you’re looking for in your next event.

Thanks again for all of your tremendous support! We’re thankful for a great first few years at Bronson, and looking forward to having a great spring and summer season with you all. Swing by with your dog or some friends sometime soon for a beer or some live music. We’ll be here looking forward to it!