Bronson Bierhall: Live music with Arlington’s biggest dog patio

Greetings Arlingtonians! Our first ever spring at Bronson Bierhall was in 2020. Back then we were only a few months old when the world shut down, and we didn’t know if we’d make it.
We’re thankful that we’ve not only survived, but thrived thanks to the amazing support from the Ballston community, Arlington residents in general, and beyond.
As we grow, we’re always looking for great ways to add value to your experience at Bronson. We thought we’d stop by to say thanks for your support these first few years and tell you about stuff we’re working on lately.
Starting now, we’re excited to jump into spring by rolling out live music 7 days a week! Now, you can come by and enjoy a talented singer every day.
If you’d like to keep tabs on who’s up next, our website is constantly updated with our acts! We pause every now and again for major sporting events, but outside of that, the show must go on. We’ve even built a new stage and set-up for our daily shows. Live music is something we love, and we hope you do, too. We’re going to continue to work on the viewing and listening experience.
We’re also doing our best to become the most dog friendly bar in the county. Have you seen our @dogsofBronson Instagram page yet? It features some of the most awesome pups that come by and hang with us on the patio. If you haven’t been, come by. All dog owners who swing by for a beer or a bite on the patio automatically receive one of our @dogsofbronson koozies, and we’ve got treats and plenty of water bowls for your four-legged family.
Lastly, we’ve become quite the venue for events of all shapes and sizes. Recently we’ve hosted parties from 10 to over 250 folks, and we’d be happy to help make your event a success. Tap in with us here anytime and let us know what you’re looking for in your next event.
Thanks again for all of your tremendous support! We’re thankful for a great first few years at Bronson, and looking forward to having a great spring and summer season with you all. Swing by with your dog or some friends sometime soon for a beer or some live music. We’ll be here looking forward to it!
Last week, the Arlington County Board voted unanimously to allow homeowners, builders and developers to convert or build new 2-6 unit homes throughout the county.
Synetic Theater Camps are a wildly fun, highly accessible choice for young people who love moving, playing games, and making memories. Registration is open now for Summer Camps (sessions June 20-August 25) and there are even a few spots left for Spring Break camp, April 3-7.
Located in National Landing, these performance-based camps are designed for students of all ages – no theater or performance experience required.
Led by professional teaching artists, campers learn acting, movement, and technical theater skills through the lens of Physical Theater. Physical Theater incorporates acting, movement, dance, mime, and acrobatics. If you’ve seen a Cirque du Soleil performance, you’ll find many similarities.
Most first-time campers are new to the performing arts, and teaching artists are well-versed in engaging students at all levels. Parents and campers report that one of the best parts of Synetic is the community, with many families returning year after year because they feel a strong sense of belonging.
EDBS Dental Billing Solutions is pleased to announce that it has achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA methodology, The Guard® compliance tracking software, and HIPAA Seal of Compliance®.
The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard, Compliancy Group’s proprietary compliance tracking solution.
Clients and patients are becoming more aware of the requirements of HIPAA compliance and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like EDBS Dental Billing Solutions choose the HIPAA Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.
“Since the nature of our business being exclusively remote, we take HIPAA compliance very seriously. With the help of Compliancy Group, we are able to take steps to fortify our systems to protect PHI information and familiarize each employee about HIPAA and how we can further safeguard PHI data.” said EDBS Dental Billing Solutions founder Goldie De Leon.
Join us at the WHS Spring Festival on April 22, 2023, from 10am- 3pm at Wakefield High School(main parking lot). Come out to shop, play, and eat!
Shop local vendors, arts & crafts, new and used items, food vendors/trucks, and
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship.