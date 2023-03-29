This month’s cartoon: Missing Middle vote

You knew it was coming. This week’s Mike Mount cartoon is about that controversial Missing Middle vote last week.
Tired of reading about it? Well, might want to steel yourself this week, as ARLnow has a series of follow up articles planned. And it’s clearly what many locals are continuing to talk about (in real life and in cartoon form).
See all of Mike's local 'toons in the now-monthly ARLnow Press Club weekend edition newsletter.
Police are investigating the first reported homicide of the year in Arlington. According to Arlington County police, a man was found dead in an apartment on the 100 block of…
Last week, the Arlington County Board voted unanimously to allow homeowners, builders and developers to convert or build new 2-6 unit homes throughout the county.
Greetings Arlingtonians! Our first ever spring at Bronson Bierhall was in 2020. Back then we were only a few months old when the world shut down, and we didn’t know…
