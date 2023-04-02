JUST IN: Police trying to identify suspect in Va. Square break-in and sexual assault

A man broke into a woman’s apartment in Virginia Square early this morning and sexually assaulted her.

That’s according to a press release just issued by the Arlington County Police Department.

The break-in happened on the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive, which corresponds with the address of the Quincy Plaza apartment tower. After sexually assaulting the resident, the man fled on foot.

The suspect remains at large and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. The press release, however, only included a vague description of the man and no surveillance image.

From ACPD: