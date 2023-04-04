NEW: Police investigating bank robbery on Columbia Pike

Arlington County police are on scene of a bank robbery along Columbia Pike.
The Bank of America near the corner of the Pike and S. Glebe Road was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who displayed or implied a gun and passed a note demanding cash, according to initial reports.
No injuries were reported. The suspect, described as a heavyset black male, possibly with tattoos on his arms, ran off with the cash.
“Expect continued police activity in the area,” ACPD said on social media.
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating a bank robbery in the 3400 block of Columbia Pike. Suspect implied weapon and fled scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries reported. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/qv0pI98ahc
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 4, 2023
