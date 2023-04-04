NEW: Police investigating bank robbery on Columbia Pike

Arlington County police are on scene of a bank robbery along Columbia Pike.

The Bank of America near the corner of the Pike and S. Glebe Road was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who displayed or implied a gun and passed a note demanding cash, according to initial reports.

No injuries were reported. The suspect, described as a heavyset black male, possibly with tattoos on his arms, ran off with the cash.

“Expect continued police activity in the area,” ACPD said on social media.