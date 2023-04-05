Building your dream home: New Construction Seminar

Building a new home should be a rewarding and memorable experience. That’s why a custom-built home requires personalized service!
Here’s your chance to learn everything you need to know about new construction properties from successful agents on the top-selling real estate team in the D.C. metro area.
Bridget Mendes, one of Keri Shull Team’s most experienced Buyer Success Agents, is leading this virtual seminar.
You’ll learn:
- Advantages of New Construction — We’ll take an in-depth look at how you can design the exact home you are dreaming of!
- Buying a Builder-Owned Lot vs. Finding Your Own — Which solution is best when finding a lot? In the D.C. metro area, land can be rare, we’ll show you how to find it.
- Choosing the Right Agents and Specialists — Don’t risk costly problems or losing your dream home! A good agent will help you close faster and pay less.
Join us on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. for this FREE virtual seminar. Make your new construction dream home a reality with experts by your side!
Recent Stories
Local nonprofits and the Arlington County government have received $3 million in federal funding to address homelessness. Nearly $200,000 will go to two new programs from the organizations Doorways and…
Developer Brookfield has signaled its plans to redevelop the vacant Transportation Security Administration office buildings in Pentagon City. Last month, Brookfield filed preliminary plans outlining how it will redevelop the…
This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development. Looking for fun ways to engage the whole family in Earth Day? A day-long street festival, Earth…
Arlington County is delaying the Residential Permit Parking online application process until next week due to “unexpected technical issues.” “Despite testing in advance, our vendor’s Residential Permit Parking online application…
Congratulations to Saint Agnes School Principal, Jen Kuzdzal on her National Leadership Award from the National Catholic Education Association. Mrs. K, as her students affectionally call her, was one of three principals in the country to receive this award.
Mrs. K started has been with Saint Agnes for more than 20 years. She has served as the Principal for five years, prior to that, she was the Vice Principal and a Teacher.
This has been a tremendous year for Saint Agnes, celebrating its 75th year as a school, its 2nd Blue Ribbon Award, and now a recognition of its Leadership.
Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.
Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!
Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Private School Fair
Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair. Private schools from around