Morning Notes

Fundraiser for Murdered Woman — “A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Bautista’s family with funeral expenses. As of midday Wednesday it has raised nearly $10,000.” [ARLnow, GoFundMe]

More Missing Middle Coverage — “This overall cap, and particularly the distribution of the cap amongst different zoning districts, could prevent a lot of development, says Emily Hamilton, an economist and housing researcher at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. ‘The place where I think missing middle will make the most sense in a market perspective and a planning perspective is in Arlington’s neighborhoods that are zoned for single-family but are nonetheless really close to Metro or other transit corridors,’ she says.” [Reason]

Overhaul for Local GOP — “The Arlington County Republican Committee’s new chairman says breathing new life into the local GOP’s advisory-panel structure is among his key goals for coming months. ‘I want them to be action-oriented committees, not just deliberative bodies where ideas are discussed but nothing is done,’ Matthew Hurtt said.” [GazetteLeader]

Fmr. Rep. Moran Starts Lobbying Firm — “Nine years after retiring from public office, former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran is hanging out his own shingle. Moran, a Democrat who represented Northern Virginia in Washington for 24 years, is launching a new government relations firm, Moran Global Strategies, this week.” [Washington Business Journal]

USS Arlington Turning Ten — “Time flies: April 6 marks the 10th anniversary of the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington. The ship – a 685-foot-long landing platform dock designed to speed supplies and U.S. Marines on humanitarian missions and to world trouble spots – was named to honor the community’s response the 2001 terrorist attacks. It was the third U.S. Navy ship in modern times to bear the name ‘Arlington.'” [GazetteLeader]

Passover Starts — From Rep. Don Beyer: “Wishing you and yours a happy Passover celebration. Chag Sameach!” [Twitter]

Temperature Records Set — “The record-high temperature for [Wednesday] was breached. All three major climate sites in the region set records, including D.C. with a high of 87 and Dulles International Airport, with a reading of 88. Afternoon temperatures were more like average highs in June, and there was some humidity to go along with it.” [Capital Weather Gang]

It’s Thursday — Tstorms late. Overcast. Pleasantly warm. High of 85 and low of 58. Sunrise at 6:45 am and sunset at 7:36 pm. [Weather.gov]