Morning Notes

Fundraiser for Murdered Woman — “A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Bautista’s family with funeral expenses. As of midday Wednesday it has raised nearly $10,000.” [ARLnow, GoFundMe]
More Missing Middle Coverage — “This overall cap, and particularly the distribution of the cap amongst different zoning districts, could prevent a lot of development, says Emily Hamilton, an economist and housing researcher at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. ‘The place where I think missing middle will make the most sense in a market perspective and a planning perspective is in Arlington’s neighborhoods that are zoned for single-family but are nonetheless really close to Metro or other transit corridors,’ she says.” [Reason]
Overhaul for Local GOP — “The Arlington County Republican Committee’s new chairman says breathing new life into the local GOP’s advisory-panel structure is among his key goals for coming months. ‘I want them to be action-oriented committees, not just deliberative bodies where ideas are discussed but nothing is done,’ Matthew Hurtt said.” [GazetteLeader]
Fmr. Rep. Moran Starts Lobbying Firm — “Nine years after retiring from public office, former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran is hanging out his own shingle. Moran, a Democrat who represented Northern Virginia in Washington for 24 years, is launching a new government relations firm, Moran Global Strategies, this week.” [Washington Business Journal]
USS Arlington Turning Ten — “Time flies: April 6 marks the 10th anniversary of the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington. The ship – a 685-foot-long landing platform dock designed to speed supplies and U.S. Marines on humanitarian missions and to world trouble spots – was named to honor the community’s response the 2001 terrorist attacks. It was the third U.S. Navy ship in modern times to bear the name ‘Arlington.'” [GazetteLeader]
Passover Starts — From Rep. Don Beyer: “Wishing you and yours a happy Passover celebration. Chag Sameach!” [Twitter]
Temperature Records Set — “The record-high temperature for [Wednesday] was breached. All three major climate sites in the region set records, including D.C. with a high of 87 and Dulles International Airport, with a reading of 88. Afternoon temperatures were more like average highs in June, and there was some humidity to go along with it.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Thursday — Tstorms late. Overcast. Pleasantly warm. High of 85 and low of 58. Sunrise at 6:45 am and sunset at 7:36 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13569 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
A 27-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged with yesterday’s robbery of the Bank of America on Columbia Pike. Police say Jaquan Royal passed the teller a note and…
Local nonprofits and the Arlington County government have received $3 million in federal funding to address homelessness. Nearly $200,000 will go to two new programs from the organizations Doorways and…
Building a new home should be a rewarding and memorable experience. That’s why a custom-built home requires personalized service! Here’s your chance to learn everything you need to know about…
Jane Hanley counsels women who are feeling extra anxiety and sadness, helping them rebuild self-compassion, strength and a renewed sense of purpose. If a client has weathered a painful storm recently, she can help them process their experience safely so they can heal and fully reflect on their experience. Doing so helps her clients ultimately live life to the fullest.
Clients feel safe with Jane to not put on the happy face the rest of the world might demand of us. Sessions are definitely a place where it’s ok to not be ok. That comfort to feel and experience ultimately fosters self knowledge, growth and room for more emotions to flourish, such as joy and motivation.
Jane lives in Alexandria with her husband and their dogs, Tallulah and Ivy. In her spare time, she is a host with The Dinner Party, a fantastic organization that builds community around grief. For fun, she enjoys cooking, looking for the DC area’s best Tex-Mex, and rooting for the New England Patriots. Schedule your free consultation at www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact.
Congratulations to Saint Agnes School Principal, Jen Kuzdzal on her National Leadership Award from the National Catholic Education Association. Mrs. K, as her students affectionally call her, was one of three principals in the country to receive this award.
Mrs. K started has been with Saint Agnes for more than 20 years. She has served as the Principal for five years, prior to that, she was the Vice Principal and a Teacher.
This has been a tremendous year for Saint Agnes, celebrating its 75th year as a school, its 2nd Blue Ribbon Award, and now a recognition of its Leadership.
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Private School Fair
Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair. Private schools from around