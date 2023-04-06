Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Mar-Apr 2023)

This past week saw 52 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was $2,699,000.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 104 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold over the past month.
Most expensive condos sold
- 1200 Crystal Drive #PH18 — $2,500,000 (4 Beds | 4.5 Baths | 7,300 SQ FT)
- 1211 S Eads Street #2101 — $1,700,000 (3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,937 SQ FT)
- 1600 N Oak Street #419 — $1,040,000 (3 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,000 SQ FT)
- 1418 N Rhodes Street #111 — $927,000 (2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,760 SQ FT)
- 3625 10th Street N #803 — $910,000 (3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,539 SQ FT)
Least expensive condos sold
