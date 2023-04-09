Freeze Warning issued for Arlington

Protect those sensitive plants and that outdoor plumbing now — the potential for freezing overnight temperatures has prompted a Freeze Warning for Arlington and other parts of the D.C. area.
More from the National Weather Service:
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central and northern Virginia.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
With another night of freezing temperatures expected, much of the region will be under Freeze Warnings from 2 AM-10 AM Monday. Areas to the west which have no freeze product have not seen their growing season start yet. Protect: Pets, Plants & People. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/wMCLc5MVRO
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 9, 2023
