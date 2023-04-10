A new park with an enclosed play area for kids has opened in Clarendon

A public green space with a play area for kids is now open at Clarendon’s outdoor shopping center.
The Loop, a central green space in the middle of the Crossing Clarendon, officially opened on Friday, a spokesperson confirmed to ARLnow. Several readers sent tips and photos of locals enjoying themselves in the new public park at 2800 Clarendon Blvd late last week.
The new park includes walkways, Adirondack chairs, new landscaping and artificial turf, a pipe-like tunnel, small bronze-colored statues of hopping rabbits, and an enclosed play area for kids. It was become known as the Loop due to the quarter-mile piece of roadway that loops around the plaza and through the shopping center.
The almost cage-like play area extends vertically with red metal wavy structures for kids to climb as well as several exit and entrance points.
Dogs are allowed in the park, but “they are required to relieve themselves only in the designated areas, highlighted by the on-site signage,” the spokesperson said.
The little park in the middle of the Loop allegedly opens today at The Crossing. For kids only, no dogs allowed. pic.twitter.com/SGtCyqKxVQ
— clarendon scene (@ClarendonScene) April 7, 2023
The park has been in the making for a while now.
It was first announced in early 2021 that property owner Regency Centers was looking into building a pedestrian-friendly plaza in the middle of the shopping center, which has an Apple Store, Pottery Barn, and Crate & Barrel. That spring, the entire mixed-use development was rebranded as The Crossing Clarendon.
Then, a year ago, plans were unveiled that showed some of what is now there. While the mock-ups and initial plans show that the end of the U-shaped road would be cut off from vehicular traffic to create a pedestrian-only area, that isn’t yet the case. Construction does appear to be continuing on the roadway, though.
“This area within The Crossing, known as The Loop, is a fresh look at how the community interacts with the center,” Regency Centers’ Vice President Andrew Kabat wrote in a statement. “The amenities, design, and layout were intentionally and considerately implemented to highlight what a unique location this is within the corridor, and a place for neighbors, shoppers, and friends to gather for a long time. This property was deserving of an updated face-lift, and we’re excited to provide more updates for The Crossing in the future.”
