AWLA: Someone is shooting rabbits with blow darts

Someone in Arlington is apparently shooting rabbits with a blow dart.

Two rabbits, each with darts stuck in their bodies, were spotted by residents along the 700 and 800 blocks of N. Barton Street in Lyon Park earlier this month, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Animal control officers have been trying to capture the rabbits to provide medical treatment.

The apparent dart shootings follow an incident in which a crow was shot with a blow dart in the Fairlington neighborhood last April.

AWLA issued the following press release this afternoon, seeking the public’s help. The release includes photos of rabbits that were shot.