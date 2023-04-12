Small Business Focus: La Coop Coffee

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
As spring begins, entrepreneurs work restlessly as ever. Juan Luis Salazar, the owner of La Coop Coffee, is no exception. He has recently opened a new small business in Arlington.
Salazar, originally from Guatemala, has decided to bring the taste of his native culture to Arlington through a delicious cup of coffee. La Coop Coffee is known for providing single-origin Microlot coffee, including the farmer’s name on each coffee bag. No blends. Just single-origin, specialty coffee from the Salazar’s hometown. “Our goal is to bring heart and home to customers through our coffee,” says Salazar.
The brews are roasted fresh on-site at the original coffee house and roastery located in D.C. Recently, Salazar opened a new venture in the Arlington Forest Community located at 4807 First Street North.
Even though La Coop Coffee is already a known entity in the District, Salazar knew opening a store in Arlington would be different. Therefore, he turned to BizLaunch for guidance, where he learned the county’s requirements for zoning, signage, taxes, etc.
With the help of BizLaunch en Español La Coop Coffee was able to polish the final details for its new home for single-origin coffee in Arlington and finally opened its doors on Saturday February 13, 2023.
To learn more about La Coop Coffee and its story, visit the company’s website, Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter.
Recent Stories
This afternoon, Arlington County will officially debut its “renovated and reimagined” headquarters in Courthouse. To celebrate the conclusion of the $4.8 million project, it is hosting an event and ribbon…
A pedestrian was struck by a driver in front of Ballston Quarter mall this morning.
Plans to redevelop the Americana Hotel in Crystal City cleared their penultimate hurdle despite criticism that the project does not provide on-site affordable housing. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to…
Stabbing in Virginia Square — “900 block of N. Pollard Street. At approximately 11:16 p.m. on April 10, police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, it…
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on either Wednesday, April 12th at 6 p.m. or Wednesday, April 19th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If one of these times don’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
Art House 7‘s spring session begins the week of April 10th and there’s still time to register to join in the creative fun! This week is your last chance to sign up for our full session classes and open studios without missing any class days. Make sure not to miss out on our Spring 2023 offerings in a wide range of art mediums for all ages, from 4 years old to adults. Our schedule includes classes in a variety of skill levels in ceramics, embroidery, drawing, and of course, painting – including watercolor, oil, and acrylics.
We’re excited to be offering some excellent classes for younger students to come learn and create. The Art and the Pre-K Reader class is designed for 4-5 year olds, and we offer Arts and Crafts classes taught by teens for 2nd-4th and 3rd-5th grade students.
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”