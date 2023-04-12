Small Business Focus: La Coop Coffee

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

As spring begins, entrepreneurs work restlessly as ever. Juan Luis Salazar, the owner of La Coop Coffee, is no exception. He has recently opened a new small business in Arlington.

Salazar, originally from Guatemala, has decided to bring the taste of his native culture to Arlington through a delicious cup of coffee. La Coop Coffee is known for providing single-origin Microlot coffee, including the farmer’s name on each coffee bag. No blends. Just single-origin, specialty coffee from the Salazar’s hometown. “Our goal is to bring heart and home to customers through our coffee,” says Salazar.

The brews are roasted fresh on-site at the original coffee house and roastery located in D.C. Recently, Salazar opened a new venture in the Arlington Forest Community located at 4807 First Street North.

Even though La Coop Coffee is already a known entity in the District, Salazar knew opening a store in Arlington would be different. Therefore, he turned to BizLaunch for guidance, where he learned the county’s requirements for zoning, signage, taxes, etc.

With the help of BizLaunch en Español La Coop Coffee was able to polish the final details for its new home for single-origin coffee in Arlington and finally opened its doors on Saturday February 13, 2023.

To learn more about La Coop Coffee and its story, visit the company’s website, Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter.