Neighborhood farmers markets open this Saturday!

Farmers market season is back!

And there is no better way to shake off the week than a quick ride, cruise or stroll to your local farmers market. This Saturday, April 15 two of Arlington’s newest farmers markets — Lubber Run and Cherrydale — will open for the summer season with a full array of locally grown farm fruits and vegetables, spring bedding plants, baked goods, empanadas, flowers, breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

The vendors travel less than 125 miles to bring their fresh produce and foods to the markets. Market customers enjoy the friendly vibe and flow of our outdoor markets. It’s a great time to spend with family, and friends.

Cherrydale Farmers Market

Located conveniently off Langston Boulevard (US Route 29) at the Dorothy Hamm Middle School, 4100 Vacation Lane, Arlington, VA 22207. The market is celebrating its third year of providing fresh produce and locally made foods in North Arlington. Many neighbors walk and bike each Saturday morning to the market. Parking is available close by at the school.

Spring means an abundance of fresh greens, asparagus, beets, and carrots, plus herbs and potted plants. Apples are always plentiful and are available in many varieties. Before long, strawberries will be here! Spring is also a great time to take home a bunch of gorgeous flowers.

So grab a coffee and take home some fresh roasted beans for the week, along with delicious scones, madeleine cookies, fresh bread, flowers and homemade jams and nut butters. You can find prepared foods such as breakfast sandwiches, empanadas and dumplings. Cherrydale Farmers Market literally offers soup to nuts.

Some of the farmers also sell bedding plants for vegetables, greens and herbs, just at the right time to get them in the ground. Last year the market introduced music from local musicians and free yoga from Sun and Moon studio. This year’s market promises even more fun — and satisfied stomachs.

See the Cherrydale Farmers Market website for info about our location and vendors. Pre-order options are also available from select merchants.

Cherrydale Farmers Market

Dorothy Hamm Middle School

4100 Vacation Lane

Saturdays 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lubber Run Farmers Market

​​

Mark your calendar! The Lubber Run Farmers Market begins its sixth season on Saturday, April 15. The market, in the K.W. Barrett Elementary School parking lot at 4401 N Henderson Rd, will be open every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through November 18.

Come on out and enjoy live music and a visit from some of Faerie Spring Farm’s baby goats on opening day while shopping the wide variety of locally grown or prepared products on offer: seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers beginning late spring, fish and pork products, goat cheeses, roasted nuts, sweet and savory baked goods, fresh pasta, and a variety of prepared food and drink, including kombucha! Potted herbs and other plants for the garden will be available early in the growing season.

Parking is in the south end of the school parking lot (limited) and in the nearby Lubber Run Community Center garage (ample) at 300 N Park Dr starting at 8 a.m. For more information and full listing of vendors go to Lubber Run Farmers Market or follow us on Instagram and Facebook. Pre-order options are available from selected vendors.

See you at the market on April 15!

Lubber Run Farmers Market

Barrett Elementary School

4401 N Henderson Rd

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Both markets are Field to Table community farmers markets. This Virginia non-profit group also manages the Westover and Fairlington farmers markets in Arlington on Sunday mornings. Both these markets will start their summer market seasons on Sunday, May 7.

