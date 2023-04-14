Listing of the Day: 5721 5th Street N.

Address: 5721 5th Street N.

Neighborhood: Bluemont

Type: 6 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,925 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,700,000

Noteworthy: Gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac with direct access to the bike trail!

Welcome to this picture-perfect home in the Bluemont neighborhood of North Arlington, located in a cul-de-sac, a few houses down from the entrance to the W&OD trail.

This spacious home was lovingly custom-designed with 6 bedrooms and 4 and a half baths on four levels. The craftsman-style exterior with large, covered front porch delivers enviable curb appeal. Step inside to the welcoming entryway and marvel at the open-concept design. The kitchen, with quartz countertops, custom tiles and stainless-steel appliances is a chefs dream, and is open to both the dining room and great room all with warm hardwood floors.

The second level is home to three bedrooms, including the primary suite which features a private balcony, lounging nook, oversized walk-in closets with built-in smart cabinetry and a spa-like ensuite bath. The secondary bedrooms on this floor are connected by a “secret” passageway. Head to the third level which is home to the fourth and fifth bedrooms, full bath, and lots of natural light and a wonderful view.

The basement can be used as a second full living space with its own exterior entry. Outside you will find a beautiful flat backyard with a large deck, playset, and spacious shed. In addition to being close to the W&OD trail & Bluemont Park, this home is walking distance to elementary and middle school, and a short distance away from Ballston Quarter, public transportation, and highways (Routes 50 and 66).

This is a gem of a neighborhood with friendly neighbors and cool block parties!

Experience the video tour of 5721 5th Street N.

Listed by:

Jennifer Jo — Sotheby’s International Realty

[email protected]

(703) 489-0935