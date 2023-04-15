Neighborhood Spotlight: Hidden gems of Arlington

MCE loves local!
Let’s Talk About Local Hidden Gems with McEnearney Associates, Bob Adamson!
Arlington is a bustling urban area with plenty of well-known attractions, including the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. However, beyond these well-known landmarks lies a collection of hidden gems.
The Italian Store is a local institution that has been serving up delicious sandwiches, pasta, and pizza since 1980. This family-owned store and deli have become a beloved part of the community, attracting both locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re in the mood for a sandwich, a slice of pizza, or some fresh pasta, this family-owned store is definitely worth a visit.
Located in Ballston, Charga Grill is a hidden gem that serves up delicious cuisine and has become a local favorite for its delicious food and friendly service. The menu is diverse and offers something for everyone. With its friendly atmosphere and affordable prices, Charga Grill is a local favorite you won’t want to miss.
If you’re looking for a unique and delicious meal look no further than Haute Dogs! This small eatery located in the Clarendon neighborhood has become a local favorite for its creative takes on classic hot dogs and sausages. In addition to its delicious food, Haute Dog offers a fun and casual atmosphere and there are plenty of tables and booths for customers to sit and enjoy their meals.
Located in the Lee Heights Shops, Thai Noy is a small, family-owned restaurant that serves authentic Thai cuisine. The menu features classic dishes like pad thai and green curry, as well as lesser-known specialties like the crispy duck with basil. Be sure to try the mango sticky rice for dessert, which is a sweet and refreshing way to end your meal.
Are you looking for an outdoor activity? Then visiting the Netherlands Carillon is a must-do for anyone visiting Arlington. This iconic structure is a gift from the people of the Netherlands to the United States as a token of appreciation for the country’s help during World War II. The carillon is located near the Arlington National Cemetery and overlooks the Potomac River, making it a popular spot for tourists and locals alike.
Are you a music fan? Located in the heart of Arlington, the Lubber Run Amphitheater is a community theater that hosts free concerts and performances throughout the summer months. The venue is surrounded by trees and features a covered stage, making it a great spot for an outdoor concert.
While Arlington is known for its famous landmarks and popular attractions, these hidden gems offer visitors a chance to experience the area’s natural beauty, local culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re a nature lover, foodie, or music fan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Arlington.
There is so much more to discover in Arlington! Connect with me to learn more!
Bob Adamson | 703.967.8033 | [email protected] | bobadamson.com | www.McEnearney.com
McEnearney Associates – Arlington Office
For 40 years, McEnearney Associates has been a premiere residential, commercial and property management firm with 11 offices located in the Washington metro region. With service excellence, hyper-local expertise, powerful data insights, innovative technology and cutting-edge marketing, McEnearney Associates have helped their clients make informed decisions on their most valuable real estate investments. There is an important difference at McEnearney: It’s not about us, it’s about you. To learn more, visit us at www.McEnearney.com.
