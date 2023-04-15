Neighborhood Spotlight: Hidden gems of Arlington

MCE loves local!

Arlington is a bustling urban area with plenty of well-known attractions, including the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. However, beyond these well-known landmarks lies a collection of hidden gems.

The Italian Store is a local institution that has been serving up delicious sandwiches, pasta, and pizza since 1980. This family-owned store and deli have become a beloved part of the community, attracting both locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re in the mood for a sandwich, a slice of pizza, or some fresh pasta, this family-owned store is definitely worth a visit.

Located in Ballston, Charga Grill is a hidden gem that serves up delicious cuisine and has become a local favorite for its delicious food and friendly service. The menu is diverse and offers something for everyone. With its friendly atmosphere and affordable prices, Charga Grill is a local favorite you won’t want to miss.

If you’re looking for a unique and delicious meal look no further than Haute Dogs! This small eatery located in the Clarendon neighborhood has become a local favorite for its creative takes on classic hot dogs and sausages. In addition to its delicious food, Haute Dog offers a fun and casual atmosphere and there are plenty of tables and booths for customers to sit and enjoy their meals.

Located in the Lee Heights Shops, Thai Noy is a small, family-owned restaurant that serves authentic Thai cuisine. The menu features classic dishes like pad thai and green curry, as well as lesser-known specialties like the crispy duck with basil. Be sure to try the mango sticky rice for dessert, which is a sweet and refreshing way to end your meal.

Are you looking for an outdoor activity? Then visiting the Netherlands Carillon is a must-do for anyone visiting Arlington. This iconic structure is a gift from the people of the Netherlands to the United States as a token of appreciation for the country’s help during World War II. The carillon is located near the Arlington National Cemetery and overlooks the Potomac River, making it a popular spot for tourists and locals alike.

Are you a music fan? Located in the heart of Arlington, the Lubber Run Amphitheater is a community theater that hosts free concerts and performances throughout the summer months. The venue is surrounded by trees and features a covered stage, making it a great spot for an outdoor concert.

While Arlington is known for its famous landmarks and popular attractions, these hidden gems offer visitors a chance to experience the area’s natural beauty, local culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re a nature lover, foodie, or music fan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Arlington.

