Bordeaux and Dordogne: The two best regions of France you haven’t been to

Want to know the best place to find Parisian city vibes, the most prestigious wines in the world, and the most incredible countryside scenery in France?
Look no further than Bordeaux and Dordogne.
The city of Bordeaux is considered by many a smaller version of Paris. It boasts the same style of grand architecture, a variety of neighborhoods with their own identities, scores of Michelin starred restaurants, and wonderful plazas and streets for walking, dining, and shopping. Outside the city you can find countless winemaking vineyards of the highest revered appellations and classes.
Dordogne on the other hand is a region that embodies everything your French countryside dreams are made of: cliff hanging medieval villages, stunning castles, amazing historical sites, lush landscapes, vibrant markets, prehistoric cave art, and more.
Trusted Arlington based French travel experts, TripUSAFrance, offer a small group tour that takes travelers on an immersive trip to Bordeaux and Dordogne with local guides for 8 full days of touring these amazing regions with site visits, walking tours, and rewarding local experiences mixed in such as a wine masterclass, truffle hunting in an orchard, breadmaking demonstration at an old mill, making your own wine, and that’s not all!
Keeping the tours to a maximum of 14 travelers is a more sustainable way of touring that allows guests to experience better connections with the regional culture, local artisans, fellow travelers, and guides. But it also limits availability of the tours so don’t wait to book your spots on these exclusive trips before they are gone.
Click here to see all the details about this once-in-a-lifetime trip.
Recent Stories
Outgoing Arlington School Board chair Reid Goldstein has endorsed School Board candidate Angelo Cocchiaro in the race to replace him. While Goldstein is the first sitting School Board member to…
Arlington County police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to break into apartments in a building where a woman was sexually assaulted. Police stopped short of calling…
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in…
Arlington County, along with much of the D.C. area, will be under a Fire Weather Watch tomorrow. Small brush fires are not uncommon in Arlington, though at no point in…
Please join us this Spring for our grand opening of ParCiti Golf. We will be featuring virtual golf simulators in individual bays where you can practice your best shots! We are awaiting our ABC beer and wine License, so soon you will be able to enjoy a nice cold beer while playing some golf. We also offer lessons! Whether you have never held a club in your hands or are already an accomplished golfer, our certified gold instructors are focused on helping your individual golf game, from grip to on-course strategy. Do not hesitate to stop by soon at 3102 Columbia Pike!
Never go thirsty again.
The Brew Shop is now open on Mondays! Come shop with us on MONDAYS 11am-8pm.
Our full hours are now:
Monday – Wednesday: 11am-8pm
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast
Come out to support your local Special Olympics Program! Pancakes will be whipped up by the Bronson Beirhall staff and served to you by your favorite Area 26 Athletes! Meal tickets ($15/adult, $10/kids) include pancakes, sausage, fruit, and beverages.
Local