Car runs into house, another overturns in Sunday crash

Arlington County police responded to a major crash along S. Glebe Road yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Glebe near the intersection with 6th Street S., about a block south of Fire Station 1. An SUV overturned and a sedan ran into the side of a house as a result of the crash.

Initial reports suggest that the sedan driver was at first unresponsive and stuck in the car, while an occupant of the SUV was bleeding profusely from the head. None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.

Northbound lanes of S. Glebe Road were shut down for an hour or so as a result of the crash response and cleanup.