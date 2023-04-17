Car runs into house, another overturns in Sunday crash

Arlington County police responded to a major crash along S. Glebe Road yesterday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Glebe near the intersection with 6th Street S., about a block south of Fire Station 1. An SUV overturned and a sedan ran into the side of a house as a result of the crash.
Initial reports suggest that the sedan driver was at first unresponsive and stuck in the car, while an occupant of the SUV was bleeding profusely from the head. None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.
Northbound lanes of S. Glebe Road were shut down for an hour or so as a result of the crash response and cleanup.
Crash with one car overturned & one into a house on NB S. Glebe Road at S. 5th Street. @ArlingtonVaPD & @ArlingtonVaFD handling. @WTOPtraffic @ARLnowDOTcom #traffic #vatraffic #crash #police #firefighters #EMS @CordellTraffic pic.twitter.com/8x1fLJ1fbM
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) April 16, 2023
LOCATION: S Glebe Rd / 5th St S
INCIDENT: Traffic Collision
IMPACT: All NB lanes of S Glebe Rd. are closed at 5th St. S. Traffic is being diverted. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/n2dBhjHB5l
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) April 16, 2023
Recent Stories
GW Parkway Work Delayed — From the National Park Service: “Due to inclement weather forecasts this weekend, the National Park Service has postponed the implementation of a new, temporary traffic…
MCE loves local! Let’s talk about local hidden gems with McEnearney Associates, Bob Adamson! Arlington is a bustling urban area with plenty of well-known attractions, including the Pentagon and Arlington…
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10047 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
In loving memory of Bennett W. Sutton, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 50.
Never go thirsty again.The Brew Shop is now open on Mondays! Come shop with us on MONDAYS 11am-8pm.Our full hours are now:Monday – Wednesday: 11am-8pmThursday – Saturday: 11am-9pmSunday: 12-5pmMake a $20 purchase on any Monday in April and receive a free Brew Shop Koozie or Wine Tote!The Brew Shop is a local specialty beer and wine store in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood at 2004 Wilson Blvd, and holds free beer / wine tastings every Friday from 5-7pm. For more information visit The Brew Shop’s website or follow us on social media @arlbrew.Drink proud. Love local. Brew well.
Join us the evening of Saturday, April 22nd for food and drinks while we celebrate the opening of our Spring-Summer exhibit featuring Megan Elizabeth.
Broadway Gallery, an Alexandria purveyor of Fine Art, Custom Framing, and Installation needs presents a solo exhibition featuring local artist, Megan Elizabeth April 22 through July 31, 2023.
Megan Elizabeth of Art by Megan is a Bethesda, Maryland based abstract artist who focuses on themes of nature and dynamic movement. Without any underpainting or sketches, Megan blends a multitude of layers together to mimic the effects of dappled light and contrasting shadows. Her work reflects light on water, tree shadows, fallen leaves, and blowing petals in the wind. Megan balances her collection by alternating between works on canvas and paper. One of her two main series, Petals, will be the feature of the exhibition.
In addition to her exhibit works, Megan Elizabeth is available for private and corporate commissions and offers classes to both groups big and small.
Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast
Come out to support your local Special Olympics Program! Pancakes will be whipped up by the Bronson Beirhall staff and served to you by your favorite Area 26 Athletes! Meal tickets ($15/adult, $10/kids) include pancakes, sausage, fruit, and beverages.
Local
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward