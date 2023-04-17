‘Fire Weather Watch’ issued for Arlington

Arlington County, along with much of the D.C. area, will be under a Fire Weather Watch tomorrow.
Small brush fires are not uncommon in Arlington, though at no point in recent history has one threatened a home, as happened in D.C. last month.
Forecasters say Tuesday’s weather will be windy with low humidity — ideal for the spread of brush fires.
More from the National Weather Service:
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, MOST OF MARYLAND, AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA…
The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for northern and central VA, eastern WV, most of MD, and DC, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower elevations. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires Tuesday afternoon.
* FUEL MOISTURE…Less than 8 percent
