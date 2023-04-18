Morning Notes

Car Stolen Near Barcroft Park — From Dave Statter: “4200 blk South Four Mile Run Rd in Arlington. Two teens just stole a silver 1990 Honda Accord with Virginia tags. It was left idling. One of them had a bike which they abandoned.” [Twitter]

Sexual Battery Victim Speaks — “A victim who wants to remain anonymous is speaking to 7News recalling the harrowing events of that night she was attacked in her bed. ‘I was like sound asleep and I wake up and I think there is someone crawling into my bed,’ she said. ‘Because it was so late at night, early in the morning, my brain thought it was a dream or something.’ The woman said her apartment complex recently changed the lock system to the apartment doors. She forgot to manually lock the door on the night of April 11.” [WJLA]

Pair of Assaults on Police — “At approximately 2:20 a.m. on April 14… Officers attempted to take the driver into custody for suspected driving under the influence. The suspect actively resisted arrest, struggled with officers and struck an officer in the face with their elbow… At approximately 8:06 p.m. on April 15… the suspect pushed the officer and attempted to flee the scene on foot.” [ACPD]

APS Employees of the Year — “Arlington Public Schools has announced its 2023 employees of the year, with the honorees to be saluted at a reception in May. Deitra Brady-Pulliam, a third-grade teacher from Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year… Thomas Jefferson Middle School’s Keisha Boggan was named Principal of the Year.” [GazetteLeader]

Square Footage Rate Drops — “Leading the per-square-foot pack, as it usually does, was the District of Columbia, where homes sold during the January-February-March period garnered an average $510 for each and every square foot. But that was down 5.6 percent from $540 from the same period a year before. Arlington, which traditionally comes in second, saw an even larger drop, down 6.3 percent from $490 to $459.” [GazetteLeader]

WBJ Amazon Reporter Leaving — “Since I started my job as a reporter covering Amazon, workforce development and higher education, the beat’s grown to include transportation and data centers, and there’s been endless adventure in each… Now, I’m taking off for a new adventure.” [Washington Business Journal]

Shootings in Alexandria — Police in Alexandria are investigating several shootings, including one that shut down Metro trains for a time near the Braddock Road station and another at the Bradlee Shopping Center near Arlington’s Fairlington neighborhood. [ALXnow, ALXnow]

It’s Tuesday — Scattered clouds and breezy. High of 67 and low of 50. Sunrise at 6:28 am and sunset at 7:48 pm. [Weather.gov]