NEW: Police release photos of suspect in sexual assault case

Arlington County police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to break into apartments in a building where a woman was sexually assaulted.

Police stopped short of calling the man a suspect in the April 2 sexual assault in Virginia Square and the April 12 sexual battery in Courthouse. In both instances, a suspect broke into a woman’s apartment and then fled on foot.

“The investigation into the captured individual’s possible involvement in the residential burglary with sexual battery is ongoing and detectives continue to follow-up on investigative leads in the April 2 and April 12 incidents,” police said in a press release.

The accompanying photos are blurry but show a man described as “a Black male with an average build and a dark beard.”

