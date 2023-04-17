NEW: Police release photos of suspect in sexual assault case

Arlington County police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to break into apartments in a building where a woman was sexually assaulted.
Police stopped short of calling the man a suspect in the April 2 sexual assault in Virginia Square and the April 12 sexual battery in Courthouse. In both instances, a suspect broke into a woman’s apartment and then fled on foot.
“The investigation into the captured individual’s possible involvement in the residential burglary with sexual battery is ongoing and detectives continue to follow-up on investigative leads in the April 2 and April 12 incidents,” police said in a press release.
The accompanying photos are blurry but show a man described as “a Black male with an average build and a dark beard.”
The press release is below.
The Arlington County Police Department is releasing two images of a suspect who was captured on video attempting to gain entry into residences on April 2 in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive. The suspect is described as a Black male with an average build and a dark beard.
The investigation into the captured individual’s possible involvement in the residential burglary with sexual battery is ongoing and detectives continue to follow-up on investigative leads in the April 2 and April 12 incidents. Anyone with information regarding ether of these investigations is asked to contact Detective C. Oesterling (703-228-4241 or [email protected]) of the Special Victims Unit. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
