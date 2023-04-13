Police investigating break-in and sexual battery in Courthouse apartment building

Someone broke into a woman’s apartment in Courthouse, went into her bedroom and touched her inappropriately, according to Arlington County police.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, police said. A resident tells ARLnow that it happened at the Courthouse Plaza Apartments, at 2250 Clarendon Blvd and that there were multiple break-ins that morning.
“Police swept every apartment guns drawn around 6 a.m., looking for someone who managed to break into at least 10 apartments,” the resident told us yesterday evening. “People woke up with their doors wide open. Break in happened around two weeks after management installed ‘smart locks’ on everyone’s door. You control them with a sketchy app. Whole thing is fishy.”
An ACPD press release today did not mention more than one than one break-in happening on Wednesday, but noted that a previous break-in was reported to police.
“On April 12, police received a late report of a breaking and entering,” police said about the earlier incident. “The investigation determined that in the early morning hours of March 25, the suspect opened the door to the victim’s residence and fled the scene on foot after the victim yelled out to the suspect. No items were reported stolen or damaged. There is no suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.”
The press release about yesterday’s sexual battery is below.
The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a residential burglary with sexual battery which occurred in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood.
At approximately 4:47 a.m. on April 12, police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard for the report of an assault just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect gained entry into the female victim’s residence, entered her bedroom and touched her inappropriately. The victim screamed and the suspect fled from the residence on foot. The suspect is described as a Black male with an average build and approximately 5’8” – 5’10” tall.
Detectives are investigating the incident as possibly linked to an incident which occurred on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood. This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Oesterling (703-228-4241 or [email protected]). Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Recent Stories
All three candidates looking to replace Sheriff Beth Arthur, who retired at the end of last year, say they want to end solitary confinement. This unifying policy position surfaced during…
The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Leoni! This girl is looking for a loving home to live out her retirement years in. She is currently in foster through…
Empanada eatery Peruvian Brothers is set to return to Arlington this summer. The fast-casual Peruvian restaurant owned by two brothers is planning to open in the first phase of Amazon’s…
A family needs to make a bit over $84,000 to be considered middle class in Arlington. That’s according to a new list compiled by the financial website SmartAsset. To be…
Join us the evening of Saturday, April 22nd for food and drinks while we celebrate the opening of our Spring-Summer exhibit featuring Megan Elizabeth.
Broadway Gallery, an Alexandria purveyor of Fine Art, Custom Framing, and Installation needs presents a solo exhibition featuring local artist, Megan Elizabeth April 22 through July 31, 2023.
Megan Elizabeth of Art by Megan is a Bethesda, Maryland based abstract artist who focuses on themes of nature and dynamic movement. Without any underpainting or sketches, Megan blends a multitude of layers together to mimic the effects of dappled light and contrasting shadows. Her work reflects light on water, tree shadows, fallen leaves, and blowing petals in the wind. Megan balances her collection by alternating between works on canvas and paper. One of her two main series, Petals, will be the feature of the exhibition.
In addition to her exhibit works, Megan Elizabeth is available for private and corporate commissions and offers classes to both groups big and small.
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on either Wednesday, April 12th at 6 p.m. or Wednesday, April 19th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If one of these times don’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”