Police investigating break-in and sexual battery in Courthouse apartment building

Someone broke into a woman’s apartment in Courthouse, went into her bedroom and touched her inappropriately, according to Arlington County police.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, police said. A resident tells ARLnow that it happened at the Courthouse Plaza Apartments, at 2250 Clarendon Blvd and that there were multiple break-ins that morning.

“Police swept every apartment guns drawn around 6 a.m., looking for someone who managed to break into at least 10 apartments,” the resident told us yesterday evening. “People woke up with their doors wide open. Break in happened around two weeks after management installed ‘smart locks’ on everyone’s door. You control them with a sketchy app. Whole thing is fishy.”

An ACPD press release today did not mention more than one than one break-in happening on Wednesday, but noted that a previous break-in was reported to police.

“On April 12, police received a late report of a breaking and entering,” police said about the earlier incident. “The investigation determined that in the early morning hours of March 25, the suspect opened the door to the victim’s residence and fled the scene on foot after the victim yelled out to the suspect. No items were reported stolen or damaged. There is no suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.”

The press release about yesterday’s sexual battery is below.