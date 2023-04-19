Biz Talk: Event showcases innovation in National Landing

This article was written by Arlington Economic Development.
On Tuesday, May 2 the Northern Virginia Technology Council, Arlington Economic Development and the National Landing Business Improvement District will be hosting the ‘Building America’s Most Connected Neighborhood’ event.
Discover how JBG SMITH and Federated Wireless’ unique partnership is driving public and private sector innovation in National Landing by deploying 5G private wireless networks.
You’ll learn how JBG SMITH, through its $25.3 million investment in CBRS spectrum, is working with Federated Wireless and several industry partners to develop a converged digital infrastructure platform to deliver advanced connectivity to indoor and outdoor areas across Arlington’s National Landing neighborhood.
The networks will deliver private wireless solutions at scale to a broad set of industries: government, high-tech, professional services, aerospace, aviation, retail, academia, national defense, and cybersecurity.
Guests will then hear from Federated Wireless CTO, Kurt Schaubach, and JBG Smith Vice President, Vardahn Chaudhry, who will explain how the companies are creating an interoperable 5G private wireless network showcase in National Landing. The program will be followed by an interactive networking session with representatives from Arlington Economic Development, Federated Wireless, JBG Smith, National Landing BID, and Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.
When: Tuesday, May 2, 3:30-6 p.m.
Where: National Landing Experience Center, 241 18th Street S, Arlington, VA 22202
