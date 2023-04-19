VSP: Two arrested trying to swim to freedom after car chase, crash and foot chase

Two suspects led authorities on a three-hour-long pursuit by land and by water overnight.
The chase started around 1 a.m. in Crystal City, when a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a car with improper tags, which then fled from an attempted traffic stop. The chase made its way onto I-395 near the Pentagon, where the suspect’s car struck a police cruiser, according to Virginia State Police, after which the suspects fled on foot, chased by troopers.
The suspects ran toward Long Bridge Drive and eventually reached Roaches Run, where “the two subjects jumped into the water and began swimming” toward the GW Parkway, said VSP. A perimeter was established around the area and both the Fairfax County police and U.S. Park Police helicopters were called in to assist with the search for the suspects, who were by then trying to hide.
Arlington police and Park Police assisted on the ground during the incident.
Eventually, the suspects were spotted and, at 2:30 a.m., the Arlington County Fire Department’s water rescue team was dispatched to Roaches Run. The suspects — at least initially reported to both be female — were suffering from exposure to the cold water and were taken to a local hospital after being taken into custody by state troopers on an ACFD boat just before 4 a.m.
More, below, from a VSP press release.
At approximately 12:59 a.m. Wednesday (April 19), a Virginia State Police Trooper alerted to a vehicle displaying improper registration (wrong license plates). When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to attempt a traffic stop at 18th St. and S. Crystal Dr., the vehicle refused to stop and sped away. A pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued north on I-395 at which time state police attempted to contain the vehicle as it was traveling on the right shoulder. The suspect vehicle struck one of the trooper’s vehicles, which caused both vehicles to spin around and collide a second time. The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle then fled the scene on foot. With the assistance of Arlington County Police and Fairfax County Police resources, a search perimeter was established.
At approximately 1:55 a.m., troopers spotted the two subjects hiding near Roaches Run. As the troopers approached, the two subjects jumped into the water and began swimming across Roaches Run towards the GW Parkway. The U.S. Park Police responded to assist state police as the two subjects hid in the water to avoid detection and arrest.
Arlington County Fire and Rescue deployed its water rescue team and the two subjects were located and taken into custody without further incident. They were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment due to their exposure to the cold water temperatures.
Charges are pending at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
While you slept: Here's the @VSPPIO chase from Crystal City that crashed on I-395N. 2 from the car ran through woods & then swam in Roaches Run to escape. It didn't work. Both hospitalized for exposure. @ARLnowDOTcom @SafetyVid @RealTimeNews10 #police #traffic #395cam #crime pic.twitter.com/hwsctywjSP
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) April 19, 2023
update: Fairfax and Eagle helicopters are searching for the females who fled troopers in a chase on I-395 after they crashed. They are in the marsh at Roaches Run. Fireboats coming too. @ARLnowDOTcom @HelicoptersofDC h/t @HCBright10 https://t.co/pgM4S4ydTy pic.twitter.com/3LEwD0u28z
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) April 19, 2023
