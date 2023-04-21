Arlington Pet of the Week: River

Meet River, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week!

This furry girl was born in California, but now calls the Long Branch Creek neighborhood her home.

Here’s what her owners had to say about River:

As an indoor cat, she makes the most of her apartment kingdom. She enjoys chasing reflected light, laser pointers and is adept at catching flies. On warm days, she’ll settle into a sunspot on the carpet until her fur is hot to the touch. Although shy around strangers and unhappy in cars, she is vocal and playful with her people. River loves stick toys, and pays close attention whenever someone ties their shoe laces. She enjoys burrowing under blankets to sleep for hours, and is happiest when snuggling on a lap. River is particularly proud of her tuxedo coloring and symmetrical handlebar mustache.

