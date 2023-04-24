The Columbia Pike Blues Festival is returning in June

The Columbia Pike Blues Festival is returning this summer for its 26th edition.
The annual summer music festival is set to take place on June 17 this year and will span several Columbia Pike blocks. It will feature a collection of performances, local food, beer, and family-friendly activities, as it usually does.
This year’s headliner is Judith Hill, a singer and songwriter featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.” She’s performed and worked with John Legend, Josh Groban, Prince, and Michael Jackson and has self-produced several of her own albums.
Also playing at the festival are Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, local blues guitarist Bobby Thompson, Gayle Harrod Band, and Spice Cake Blues.
A number of local restaurants will be providing food and drinks, including New District Brewing. As co-owner Mike Katrivanos told ARLnow last month, the Green Valley-based brewery will be serving beer at the festival again this year despite the fact they may be without a home come June.
Another now-shuttered business, Rincome Thai, is still set to curate the wine list for the Blues Festival.
There will also be a kids activity area, while 9th Rd. S. will be transformed into an “art alley” where the Arlington Art Truck is set to have interactive exhibits, activities, and an exhibit from the Columbia Pike Documentary Project.
More programming and activities are still expected to be added to the line-up this year, Arlington Arts marketing director Jim Byers told ARLnow. Those additions will be announced via social media as it gets closer to the festival.
Arlington Arts co-produces the event with the Columbia Pike Partnership.
About 7,000 people are expected to come to the festival this year, though that depends on the weather, Byers said. In 2022, it’s estimated about 8,000 people attended, as the festival returned to being fully in-person for the first time in three years. It was also the festival’s 25th anniversary.
The Columbia Pike Blues Festival started in 1995 and, according to organizers, it is considered the largest music festival of its kind in the D.C. area.
Recent Stories
Police swarmed Clarendon last night after a man who was kicked out of a bar allegedly flashed a gun at a bouncer. The incident started at Don Tito (3165 Wilson…
The Arlington County Board has approved a budget that hikes the salaries of county employees — as well as Board members themselves. The $1.55 billion budget is a 3.3% increase…
Rollover Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter on Sunday: “Watch: Car hit from the side overturns on I-395N at the crash prone Exit 10C. This happened today just…
Just over 5,000 Dominion customers were without power Saturday afternoon, according to the power company’s website. The large outage, centered around Columbia Pike but running from Douglas Park in the…
Divorce is not your fault, nor is it your partner’s, even if you have a laundry list of incidents to point to. Oftentimes people are able to build healthier lives apart, provided they don’t foolishly choose to litigate their divorce. In addition to the exorbitant legal costs, the majority of cases settle out of court due to emotional fatigue and to stop the financial bleeding.
A generation or two ago divorcing couples did not have Divorce Mediation as an option. But today, couples can choose to save their sanity and money by hiring a Mediator for a civil, cost effective and quick divorce process. Mediating couples gain real independence free from the shadow of bitterness and hurt that other contentious options will leave divorcees with. Divorce Mediation is the right option.
AJ Maddeny is a certified mediator who decided to be an Alternative Dispute Resolution practitioner after seeing how negative the outcome of litigation is on both parties. Although he mediates Business-Contracts, HOA, landlord-tenants, evictions, workplace, police complaints and other conflicts he has a soft-spot for family and divorce mediation for the great impact it has on family members, especially children.
Call AJ at 202-670-5255 or visit his website at www.maddeny.com to schedule a complimentary consultation to determine if Divorce Mediation is right for you.
Miller & Smith, a renowned homebuilder and real estate developer in the D.C. area, announces its first Build-to-Rent community, Skyline at Embrey Mill, in Stafford, Virginia.
A total of 24 townhomes are available for rent. These spacious homes include 2,265 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The main floor of each unit is ADA-compliant, making it accessible to people with disabilities. End units have corner windows, allowing more natural light to enter the rooms, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The lower-level recreation room is a great flex space that can be used for a workout room, den, home theater, extra bedroom, playroom and more.
Each townhome also features a two-car garage, adding more convenience to residents’ lives. Additionally, plenty of extra parking makes it easy to invite friends and family over.
Townhomes showcase the option of dark or light kitchen finishes. Rental rates start at $2,950 per month.
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers