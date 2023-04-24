Workplace dispute leads to stabbing at Arlington hotel

A 25-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a former coworker at a local hotel over the weekend.
The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Pentagon, on the 2400 block of S. Glebe Road, near I-395. According to initial reports, a former employee stabbed the hotel manager at least twice, including in the back.
Police arrived and reportedly took the suspect, who was still on scene, into custody at Taser-point.
“The known suspect entered an office inside a business and allegedly physically assaulted Victim One with a knife,” Arlington County police said today in a crime report. “Victim Two attempted to intervene during which he sustained minor injuries.”
“Victim One sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital,” the report continues. “Officers located the suspect on scene, took him into custody and transported him to an area hospital for further evaluation. The investigation revealed the suspect had previously called Victim One and made threatening statements.”
The suspect is facing several charges, including Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Assault and Battery and Threatening Language via Phone, according to ACPD.
Recent Stories
All six taxi companies authorized to operate in Arlington County are asking for rate increases. The companies say this would help offset rising business costs — including fuel and insurance…
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in…
The Columbia Pike Blues Festival is returning this summer for its 26th edition. The annual summer music festival is set to take place on June 17 this year and will…
Police swarmed Clarendon last night after a man who was kicked out of a bar allegedly flashed a gun at a bouncer. The incident started at Don Tito (3165 Wilson…
Divorce is not your fault, nor is it your partner’s, even if you have a laundry list of incidents to point to. Oftentimes people are able to build healthier lives apart, provided they don’t foolishly choose to litigate their divorce. In addition to the exorbitant legal costs, the majority of cases settle out of court due to emotional fatigue and to stop the financial bleeding.
A generation or two ago divorcing couples did not have Divorce Mediation as an option. But today, couples can choose to save their sanity and money by hiring a Mediator for a civil, cost effective and quick divorce process. Mediating couples gain real independence free from the shadow of bitterness and hurt that other contentious options will leave divorcees with. Divorce Mediation is the right option.
AJ Maddeny is a certified mediator who decided to be an Alternative Dispute Resolution practitioner after seeing how negative the outcome of litigation is on both parties. Although he mediates Business-Contracts, HOA, landlord-tenants, evictions, workplace, police complaints and other conflicts he has a soft-spot for family and divorce mediation for the great impact it has on family members, especially children.
Call AJ at 202-670-5255 or visit his website at www.maddeny.com to schedule a complimentary consultation to determine if Divorce Mediation is right for you.
Miller & Smith, a renowned homebuilder and real estate developer in the D.C. area, announces its first Build-to-Rent community, Skyline at Embrey Mill, in Stafford, Virginia.
A total of 24 townhomes are available for rent. These spacious homes include 2,265 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The main floor of each unit is ADA-compliant, making it accessible to people with disabilities. End units have corner windows, allowing more natural light to enter the rooms, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The lower-level recreation room is a great flex space that can be used for a workout room, den, home theater, extra bedroom, playroom and more.
Each townhome also features a two-car garage, adding more convenience to residents’ lives. Additionally, plenty of extra parking makes it easy to invite friends and family over.
Townhomes showcase the option of dark or light kitchen finishes. Rental rates start at $2,950 per month.
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers