Is your car pulling left or right? An alignment could help

Whether you’re regularly commuting through a construction area, or just taking your vehicle on a roadtrip a few times per year, alignments are an important — but often overlooked maintenance best practice.

The process of having your vehicle aligned involves ensuring that your tires and drive system are properly angled according to manufacturer specification.

Over time, routine driving can wear your tires down unevenly, and you may notice your car beginning to pull one direction instead of another. That and other symptoms may indicate it’s time to have your vehicle aligned once again.

Getting an alignment every 5,000 miles, or more often for travel often or through harsh roads, helps protect and extend the life of vital drive and steering components in your vehicle.

Replacing components like ball joints, shocks, and struts can be expensive but also time-consuming if you need to have your vehicle available at all times and parts aren’t immediately available.

