BREAKING: Climate protesters block GW Parkway

The northbound lanes of the GW Parkway are blocked near Potomac Overlook Regional Park in Arlington due to a protest.
Climate protesters associated with the group Declare Emergency blocked the busy commuter route shortly before 8:45 a.m.
U.S. Park Police officers are on the scene.
Northbound traffic on the Parkway is backed up to Spout Run.
Update at 9:25 a.m. — Traffic is starting to move again, according to WTOP and USPP.
Traffic update: Road closures on the George Washington Memorial Parkway have reopened. https://t.co/CNWBkhHXu2
— USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) April 26, 2023
Declare Emergency supporters block traffic because this is an emergency, we all need to act like it!#a22network #ClimateEmergency #ClimateAction #declareemergency pic.twitter.com/wXEglGiu36
— Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023
#DeclareEmergency supporters step out onto the #gwparkway to demand climate action. This is nonviolent #civildisobedience, this is done out of love for our fellow humans and our collective future. #A22Network #stopwillow #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/gwqOsheFwN
— Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023
Police are on scene with Declare Emergency protestors on the #gwparkway
We disrupt the status quo for a livable future. #A22Network #declareemergency #climateaction #civildisobedience pic.twitter.com/hM3zvtRloJ
— Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023
U.S. Park Police are dealing with a large group of protesters who are blocking traffic on the George Washington Parkway. #VATraffic @ARLnowDOTcom https://t.co/cLchLHsvMP
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) April 26, 2023
LOCATION: NB George Washington Parkway / Spout Run Parkway
INCIDENT: Police Department Activity
IMPACT: Traffic is blocked on the George Washington Parkway from Spout Run Parkway to Chain Bridge. Seek Alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/JXpMk2Rf5M
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) April 26, 2023
Hat tip to Alan Henney. Map via Google Maps.
