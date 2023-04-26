BREAKING: Climate protesters block GW Parkway

The northbound lanes of the GW Parkway are blocked near Potomac Overlook Regional Park in Arlington due to a protest.

Climate protesters associated with the group Declare Emergency blocked the busy commuter route shortly before 8:45 a.m.

U.S. Park Police officers are on the scene.

Northbound traffic on the Parkway is backed up to Spout Run.

Update at 9:25 a.m. — Traffic is starting to move again, according to WTOP and USPP.

Traffic update: Road closures on the George Washington Memorial Parkway have reopened. https://t.co/CNWBkhHXu2 — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) April 26, 2023

Declare Emergency supporters block traffic because this is an emergency, we all need to act like it!#a22network #ClimateEmergency #ClimateAction #declareemergency pic.twitter.com/wXEglGiu36 — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023

#DeclareEmergency supporters step out onto the #gwparkway to demand climate action. This is nonviolent #civildisobedience, this is done out of love for our fellow humans and our collective future. #A22Network #stopwillow #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/gwqOsheFwN — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023

Police are on scene with Declare Emergency protestors on the #gwparkway We disrupt the status quo for a livable future. #A22Network #declareemergency #climateaction #civildisobedience pic.twitter.com/hM3zvtRloJ — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023

U.S. Park Police are dealing with a large group of protesters who are blocking traffic on the George Washington Parkway. #VATraffic @ARLnowDOTcom https://t.co/cLchLHsvMP — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) April 26, 2023

LOCATION: NB George Washington Parkway / Spout Run Parkway

INCIDENT: Police Department Activity

IMPACT: Traffic is blocked on the George Washington Parkway from Spout Run Parkway to Chain Bridge. Seek Alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/JXpMk2Rf5M — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) April 26, 2023

Hat tip to Alan Henney. Map via Google Maps.