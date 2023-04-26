More
BREAKING: Climate protesters block GW Parkway

Heavy traffic on the GW Parkway due to protest (via Google Maps)

The northbound lanes of the GW Parkway are blocked near Potomac Overlook Regional Park in Arlington due to a protest.

Climate protesters associated with the group Declare Emergency blocked the busy commuter route shortly before 8:45 a.m.

U.S. Park Police officers are on the scene.

Northbound traffic on the Parkway is backed up to Spout Run.

Update at 9:25 a.m. — Traffic is starting to move again, according to WTOP and USPP.

Hat tip to Alan Henney. Map via Google Maps.

