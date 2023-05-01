Morning Notes

Group Wants More Long DCA Flights — “A coalition of business groups on Thursday launched a campaign to increase long-distance service at Reagan National Airport, arguing that rules limiting the number of flights and the distance they travel are outdated and are hurting consumers and the local economy.” [Washington Post]
Car Slams Into Glebe Guardrail — From Friday: “Roads are slick after all of today’s rain. Reader J.H. sends this photo of a car that just ran off N. Glebe Road on the hill approaching Chain Bridge.” [Twitter]
Teens Apprehended in Crystal City — “At approximately 11:29 p.m. on April 27, police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle tampering. Upon arrival, it was determined a witness observed two juvenile suspects allegedly pulling on door handles and looking into parked vehicles. Responding officers located the suspects in the area and took them into custody without incident.” [ACPD]
Video of GW Parkway Protest — “Climate activists blocked the GW Parkway… on Wednesday morning during rush hour to demand President Biden declare a ‘climate emergency’ and cancel new fossil fuel drilling. ‘I have an interview today, are you serious?’ yelled one angry driver, who said she’s unemployed. ‘That’s not fair! This is the wrong way to go about it!'” [Twitter]
Who Should Conduct Assessments? — “For much of her nearly 20 years as an elected official, Arlington Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy has believed the county government is making a mistake in allowing one of its departments, rather than her office, to oversee the annual assessment of residential and commercial properties. And as Morroy begins transitioning to the end of her last term in December, she appears more convinced of it than ever.” [Gazette Leader]
Opening for Affordable Apartments — “AHC Inc., a leading developer of affordable housing in Maryland and Virginia, today held its grand opening of The Terraces at Arlington View, a $40.8 million redevelopment of an affordable housing community located on the eastern end of Columbia Pike, at 1420 S. Rolfe Street. The Terraces includes 77 affordable apartments and more than doubles the number of homes from the previous building.” [Press Release]
Shots Fired in F.C. Jewelry Store — “City of Falls Church police are investigating an incident at a jewelry store in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street that resulted in no injuries and nothing stolen. Police responded to the business at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac parking in front of the business. One person exited the vehicle and used a sledge hammer to break a storefront glass window. Four more people exited the vehicle and entered the business. Two shots were fired, and the suspects fled in the vehicle.” [City of Falls Church]
It’s May — A clear start to the morning, then increasing cloudiness and, later, a chance of light rain. Cool. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 6:10 am and sunset at 8:00 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
It’s spring cleaning time! Home ownership means keeping up with maintenance items to have our homes looking their best. Waiting to tackle repairs around your home can end up being…
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 14000 times… so far. 📈 Top stories Since it’s Friday, we’ve compiled a list of the…
Thursday morning, Marsea Nelson woke up to a foreboding text from a friend. He told her “he didn’t have ‘My Buy Nothing Facebook group got too political’ on his 2023…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
The Brew Shop is excited to announce this week’s Friday night tasting with Chincoteague Island VA’s Black Narrows Brewing will feature Founder and Head Brewer Josh Chapman. Josh will be on site to chat all things beer and Black Narrows from 5-7pm on Friday, 5/5 – including discussing their 2023 Good Food Award winning lager, How Bout it. The tasting is free for all (ages 21+).The Brew Shop is a local specialty beer and wine store in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood located at 2004 Wilson Blvd, and holds free beer / wine tastings every Friday from 5-7pm. For more information visit The Brew Shop’s website or follow on social media @arlbrew.Drink proud. Love local. Brew well.
Active Arlington Moms:
Are you struggling with pain during and after pregnancy?
Dealing with leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, jumping, running, or exercise?
Feeling like your core and muscle strength and endurance isn’t quite what it used to be?
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information