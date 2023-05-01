Morning Notes

Group Wants More Long DCA Flights — “A coalition of business groups on Thursday launched a campaign to increase long-distance service at Reagan National Airport, arguing that rules limiting the number of flights and the distance they travel are outdated and are hurting consumers and the local economy.” [Washington Post]

Car Slams Into Glebe Guardrail — From Friday: “Roads are slick after all of today’s rain. Reader J.H. sends this photo of a car that just ran off N. Glebe Road on the hill approaching Chain Bridge.” [Twitter]

Teens Apprehended in Crystal City — “At approximately 11:29 p.m. on April 27, police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle tampering. Upon arrival, it was determined a witness observed two juvenile suspects allegedly pulling on door handles and looking into parked vehicles. Responding officers located the suspects in the area and took them into custody without incident.” [ACPD]

Video of GW Parkway Protest — “Climate activists blocked the GW Parkway… on Wednesday morning during rush hour to demand President Biden declare a ‘climate emergency’ and cancel new fossil fuel drilling. ‘I have an interview today, are you serious?’ yelled one angry driver, who said she’s unemployed. ‘That’s not fair! This is the wrong way to go about it!'” [Twitter]

Who Should Conduct Assessments? — “For much of her nearly 20 years as an elected official, Arlington Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy has believed the county government is making a mistake in allowing one of its departments, rather than her office, to oversee the annual assessment of residential and commercial properties. And as Morroy begins transitioning to the end of her last term in December, she appears more convinced of it than ever.” [Gazette Leader]

Opening for Affordable Apartments — “AHC Inc., a leading developer of affordable housing in Maryland and Virginia, today held its grand opening of The Terraces at Arlington View, a $40.8 million redevelopment of an affordable housing community located on the eastern end of Columbia Pike, at 1420 S. Rolfe Street. The Terraces includes 77 affordable apartments and more than doubles the number of homes from the previous building.” [Press Release]

Shots Fired in F.C. Jewelry Store — “City of Falls Church police are investigating an incident at a jewelry store in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street that resulted in no injuries and nothing stolen. Police responded to the business at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac parking in front of the business. One person exited the vehicle and used a sledge hammer to break a storefront glass window. Four more people exited the vehicle and entered the business. Two shots were fired, and the suspects fled in the vehicle.” [City of Falls Church]

It’s May — A clear start to the morning, then increasing cloudiness and, later, a chance of light rain. Cool. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 6:10 am and sunset at 8:00 pm. [Weather.gov]